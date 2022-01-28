Nathan Dettmer's SEC experience key for Texas A&M baseball team to start 2022

The Texas A&M baseball team has very little Southeastern Conference experience as it enters the 2022 season beginning with the coaching staff. Assistant coach Nolan Cain, who came to A&M from LSU, is its only member with at least one SEC season under his belt.
The pitching staff also has little SEC experience. Sophomore Nathan Dettmer is one of A&M’s few returners who has started on the mound in the nation’s premiere baseball conference, and even his SEC exposure has been limited. Dettmer began last year as the Aggies’ prime midweek starter and didn’t begin pitching in SEC games until the last half of the season.
As the Aggies opened spring practice Friday in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first year, the pitching staff remains one of the biggest question marks the new skipper must answer.
“I think there are pieces. It’s just a matter of putting it together,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s certainly not the most ideal situation you would rather have. Each year, you would rather have at least one sure-fire experienced pitcher. Nathan Dettmer would be the closest to that with SEC experience.”
In 12 starts last season, Dettmer went 3-2 with a 4.37 ERA as one of the brighter spots for an A&M team that went 9-21 in SEC play and missed the postseason. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander made even bigger strides during the summer as a key starter with the Savannah Bananas, who won the Costal Plains League title in 2021. Dettmer went 6-0 with a 1.63 ERA in the summer college league.
This fall, Dettmer pitched two innings in A&M’s exhibition against Houston, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three batters. A&M pulled Dettmer after that to rest his arm following his busy spring and summer.
“He was getting tired,” Schlossnagle said. “He pitched all summer. His stuff was going a little bit backwards. If we’re going to have any kind of positive postseason and stuff like that, Dettmer has to be a huge part of it. So we shut him down and I really think that helped him get back.”
Dettmer pitched his first intrasquad game Friday since taking time off this fall.
“It’s been awesome to see Nathan improve,” Aggie shortstop Kalae Harrison said. “He was my roommate last year on the road. Just to see him grow and develop as person and a player is awesome. Great dude and someone you root for, and I’m sure he’ll do well for us this year.”
Also in the mix for starting roles is Texas Tech transfer Micah Dallas, who started 23 games in four years for Red Raiders with a 12-5 record and a 3.47 ERA.
Dallas started the Aggies’ first exhibition against Houston, allowing five runs on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts. In the second exhibition against Lamar, Dallas entered for one inning of relief and allowed one hit and struck out one.
Freshman Ryan Prager, from Dallas Hillcrest, started the Lamar game and pitched two scoreless, one-hit innings.
“He’s super talented and has a great future,” Schlossnagle said of Prager. “[We’re] trying not to put too much on him if we can help it.”
A&M will spend the next three weeks looking to settle its pitching rotation as the Aggies prepare to open the season with a three-game series at home against Fordham on Feb. 18-20.
“There’s probably three or four other guys that, to be real frank with you, they need to step forward and they need to separate themselves from the pack,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s what we’re going to try to find in the next three weeks.”