Nathan Dettmer's SEC experience key for Texas A&M baseball team to start 2022

The Texas A&M baseball team has very little Southeastern Conference experience as it enters the 2022 season beginning with the coaching staff. Assistant coach Nolan Cain, who came to A&M from LSU, is its only member with at least one SEC season under his belt.

The pitching staff also has little SEC experience. Sophomore Nathan Dettmer is one of A&M’s few returners who has started on the mound in the nation’s premiere baseball conference, and even his SEC exposure has been limited. Dettmer began last year as the Aggies’ prime midweek starter and didn’t begin pitching in SEC games until the last half of the season.

As the Aggies opened spring practice Friday in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first year, the pitching staff remains one of the biggest question marks the new skipper must answer.

“I think there are pieces. It’s just a matter of putting it together,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s certainly not the most ideal situation you would rather have. Each year, you would rather have at least one sure-fire experienced pitcher. Nathan Dettmer would be the closest to that with SEC experience.”