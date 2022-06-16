Nathan Dettmer tabbed for start in Texas A&M baseball's College World Series opener

OMAHA, Neb. — Texas A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer never would have imagined he’d have the opportunity to pitch in the College World Series after last year's tough season. The Aggies missed the Southeastern Conference tournament and head coach Rob Childress was let go.

But on Friday, Dettmer will start against Oklahoma (42-22) in the opener of the CWS, looking to lead A&M (42-18) to its first victory in Omaha since 1993. Starting pitching figures to be a key this weekend for A&M, which needed to play only five games to get through regionals and super regionals as first-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle utilized his bullpen well.

“Before we left, Schloss told us to just kind of stick our chest out a little bit,” Dettmer said. “Don’t be cocky, but have confidence that we’re the best here. We have that rocking offense that, in this ballpark, I think it's really going to play. We’re ready to show it off and show people what they came for.”

While fifth-seeded A&M had one of the shortest paths into the College World Series, they have some pitching baggage. The last time an A&M starter lasted more than five innings was on April 28, when Dettmer threw seven innings of one-run, two-hit baseball. In the post season, Dettmer has allowed 14 runs on 18 hits for a 10.80 ERA.

Schlossnagle tinkered with the idea of changing the routine with the starters, but elected to stick with what has worked.

"I thought about doing something different maybe, using a bullpen arm to start a game, but I think sometimes that can send the wrong message to your team,” Schlossnagle said. "[Dettmer’s] certainly capable of pitching well here. He’s ready. He's rested. And so hopefully he can go out there and give us some length.”

Schlossnagle in five appearances in Omaha while leading TCU pulled the right strings in openers, going 4-1. In all five games, Schlossnagle threw seasoned starters.

Dettmer, and A&M’s bullpen, will face an unknown in Oklahoma, Schlossnagle said. Sooner sophomore infielder Peyton Graham called their attack “creating chaos.”

Unlike the power bats of the Southeastern Conference, the Sooners generate runs by any means possible. The Big 12 tournament champions lead their side of the CWS bracket in walks (352), hit by pitches (91), on-base percentage (.414) and stolen bases (142). Graham provides speed with 32 stolen bases.

They also lead the quad in triples with 14.

“Oklahoma is a real offense,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s a real baseball team. There’s not a comparable offense in the SEC in my opinion. Oklahoma is built to win this thing, I can tell you that, because of the run game and the bunt game.”

A blister on the inside of the foot was partially to blame for some of Dettmer’s past miscues as he needed about four weeks to fully recover. The sophomore said he changed cleats and has been on the mend and is 100%.

After the right-handed Dettmer, A&M’s left-handed options out of the bullpen are Jacob Palisch and Joseph Menefee. That could be good for the Aggies because the Sooners hit .272 this year against left-handers, compared to a .307 against righties.

Charles Schwab Field with its spacious outfield and the southern wind blowing in from right field favors pitchers. Both Dettmer and fellow starting pitcher Micah Dallas said they are excited to have some help in a season that has been highlighted by offenses.

While Schlossnagle is interested to see if the ballpark can contain some of that offense, he's also glad his team proved last week they could win a pair of low-scoring games against the hot bats of Louisville.

Dettmer will allow himself a quick minute, once he takes the mound Friday, to take a mental picture of the fans and the atmosphere . After that, it’s business as usual, he said.

“It’s a crazy, surreal experience,” he said. “Knowing the coaches have the trust in me to be the No. 1 guy and throw the first pitch in the whole thing, it’s crazy. I know that trust. I feel lit. I’ll go give my best.”

