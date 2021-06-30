Nate Yeskie joins Aggie baseball staff that has already drawn rave reviews

“He obviously had his guys who were the dudes that are supposed to be good, but you saw him develop guys through the years, too," Early said, "and those guys have been doing a really good job. You know when you went against Coach Yeskie, you had to have your stuff together, because he’s always prepared. It’s always good to compete against him, but I’m really glad not to.”

NOTES -- Thursday is the scholarship renewal deadline for NCAA Division I baseball, putting coaches in a new situation thanks to a later MLB draft set for June 11-13. If there is a chance a player might return to school after the draft, the program must issue him a scholarship by Thursday. That includes players who can take an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If a player decides to turn pro, his scholarship can be used for another player. Schlossnagle said coaches asked to push the renewal deadline back, but it was denied. “The month of July is going to be insane between the portal and the draft being so late. Frankly, the NCAA has put us in a really tough position.” ... A&M reliever Mason Ornales has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal after his scholarship was not renewed by the new coaching staff, Ornales said. He went 3-2 record with a 5.11 ERA in 37 innings as a reliever last season, striking out 42 and walking 12.