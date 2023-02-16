Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner joins the My Aggie Nation Podcast to preview the Aggie baseball team's 2023 season and why he hasn't eaten beef since he was 5 years old.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Trevor Werner previews Texas A&M baseball's 2023 season
Watch now as Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner joins the My Aggie Nation Podcast to preview the Aggie baseball team's 2023 season.
