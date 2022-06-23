 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Looking back at Texas A&M's run to the College World Series

On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller look back at the Texas A&M baseball team's run to the College World Series, what this run meant for the Aggies, where the program is headed and more.

Texas A&M Athletics Celebrates 50 Years of Title IX

