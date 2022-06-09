 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Brooks Holton helps break down Louisville and the College Station Super Regional

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Brooks Holton
Travis L. Brown

Louisville Courier Journal reporter Brooks Holton joins host Travis L. Brown to discuss the Cardinals journey to the Super Regionals. Also, The Eagle's Alex Miller and Brown break down the Aggies keys to success this weekend.

