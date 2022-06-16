 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Aggies ready for greatest show on dirt

On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, Travis L. Brown checks in from the College World Series in Omaha. Plus, Lee Benson of News 9 in Oklahoma City joins to preview Texas A&M's opening game against Oklahoma.

