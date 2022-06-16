On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, Travis L. Brown checks in from the College World Series in Omaha. Plus, Lee Benson of News 9 in Oklahoma City joins to preview Texas A&M's opening game against Oklahoma.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Aggies ready for greatest show on dirt
