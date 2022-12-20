Moss earns preseason All-America honors

Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss was a second-team pick on Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s preseason All-America teams. The Arizona State transfer batted .380 last season with six homers, 18 doubles and 49 runs batted in.
Moss was one of seven Southeastern Conference players to make the 34-player second team. The SEC had eight on the 17-player first team and another four on the 31-player third team.
— Eagle staff report
