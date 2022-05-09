Mississippi State's NCAA tournament chances are fading

Defending national champion Mississippi State, which has made the last three College World Series, will be hard-pressed to even make an NCAA regional this year after losing three straight at home to Florida over the weekend.

Mississippi State (25-23, 9-15 SEC) has lost five in a row and is last in the SEC West and is 102nd in the NCAA RPI rankings. The Bulldogs will be at 16th-ranked Texas A&M (30-16, 14-10) this weekend and finish the regular season at home against top-ranked Tennessee (42-6, 20-4). MSU is in danger of becoming the fifth national champion since 2007, and first since Coastal Carolina in 2017, to not make the following NCAA tournament.

“We all know we’re going to have to go on a crazy run and we’re more than capable,” second baseman RJ Yeager said. “I think everybody believes we can and we’re ready to get back after it.”

MSU has run into hard luck on multiple fronts. Landon Sims, promoted to No. 1 starter after being sensational out of the bullpen last year, was the first of three pitchers to sustain elbow injuries requiring Tommy John surgery. Stone Simmons and Brooks Auger followed. The healthy relievers have combined for a 6.98 earned run average.

The Florida series illustrated the struggle. The teams were tied 1-1 Sunday before the Bulldogs gave up a combined five runs in the eighth and ninth innings in a 6-2 loss. Saturday’s game was tied 3-3 entering the ninth before the Bulldogs allowed six runs and lost 9-3.

“We just haven’t been good late in that bullpen,” coach Chris Lemonis said. “It comes back to get you. It’s been tough. Sometimes you lose when you play good all game and then you lose it at the very end. It’s demoralizing a little bit.”

MSU is the SEC’s top defensive team, and it has put up good power numbers. Yeager, a graduate transfer from Mercer, and freshman Hunter Hines have combined for 30 of the Bulldogs’ 84 homers in 48 games. MSU totaled 75 in 68 games last year.

There’s been a lack of timely hitting, though. The Bulldogs were 7 of 32 (.218) with runners in scoring position in the three games against Florida; they left a combined 19 runners on base in the Friday and Saturday losses.

The Bulldogs lost their top two hitters from the championship team in Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan. They also lost a first-round draft pick and CWS Most Outstanding Player in staff ace Will Bednar and another 100-strikeout pitcher in Christian MacLeod.

“It’s tough for guys who have had to step up in a different job,” Lemonis said. “When you lose somebody, it pushes everybody forward and puts everybody in a different spot. There’s been some adjustment to that and we probably haven’t adjusted as well as we should.”

In the polls. Tennessee is ranked first for the sixth straight week by The USA Today/Baseball Coaches Poll and D1baseball.com, but the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association opted for Oregon State (38-9), dropping the Volunteers (38-9) to second. The coaches had the Beavers second followed by Oklahoma State (34-13), Arkansas (36-12), Miami (Fla.) (35-12), Virginia Tech (33-10), Stanford (29-14), Louisville (33-13), Virginia (34-12) and Connecticut (40-8) rounding out the top 10. The writers had Oklahoma State third followed by Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Miami, Louisville, Texas Tech, Stanford and U-Conn.

Mashing Melendez. Texas’ Ivan Melendez homered three times in a doubleheader sweep at West Virginia on Saturday and ran his season total to 25. With five regular-season games and the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments, Melendez is poised to break Kyle Russell’s record of 28 in 2007.

Turn it Gold. A&M will be raising funds for Turn It Gold this weekend at Blue Bell Park. The Turn It Gold foundation fights for elevating childhood cancer awareness. “I have had the experience of walking alongside a family who had a child going through a fight with cancer,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “And I have always felt like those that work to fight childhood cancer and those nurses and doctors who help those fighting this disease are true angels on this earth. With that being said, anything that I can do both personally and professionally to help people going through this fight, I want to help. It’s an honor for our baseball program to be involved in Turn It Gold.” … Gold T-shirts, bubble machines and wristbands will be among items sold. A donation link is available at 12thman.com/turnitgold