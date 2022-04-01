Minnich powers Texas A&M baseball team past Alabama 3-2 in series opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Texas A&M’s Brett Minnich drove in three runs, and the bullpen made them stand up as the Aggies grabbed a 3-2 victory over Alabama on Friday night in the opener of their three-game Southeastern Conference baseball series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Minnich hit a double in the fourth inning to score Dylan Rock to tie the game at 1. Rock reached via walk. Minnich then ripped a two-run home run in the sixth for his fourth homer of the season. It scored Jack Moss, who had singled, and gave the Aggies (16-9, 4-3) a 3-1 lead.

Alabama (15-12, 2-5) pulled within a run in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by Jim Jarvis, but A&M freshman right-hander Chris Cortez came on to get a groundout by Tommy Seidl. A&M first baseman Moss did a good job keeping his foot on the bag on the play that withstood video replay.

Cortez got in trouble in the eighth, allowing a single and walk. He was relieved by freshman right-hander Brad Rudis, who gave up a single that loaded the bases, but the former Madisonville standout struck out Bruce Eblin to leave the bases loaded.

Rudis retired the side in order in the ninth, the last two via strikeouts, for his second save.

A&M sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer (2-2) pitched a season-high 6 1/3 innings. He allowed six hits, striking out seven with two walks. He allowed two runs but only one was earned.

The Aggies had eight hits, two each by junior right fielder Minnich and junior designated hitter Jordan Thompson.

“All those stats you can throw out the window, because the W in the win column is all that matters,” Minnich said on the SEC Network’s postgame telecast.

Alabama junior right-hander Garrett McMillian (2-2) took the loss. He pitched six innings, striking out nine and walking one. He gave up six hits and three runs, all earned.

“[McMillian] was mixing his pitches well,” Minnich said. “For the home run, I got a 2-0 change-up that I thought I could handle. I just put a good swing on it. I thought it was going to go foul, but thankfully it didn’t hook too much.”

The Crimson Tide had eight hits, two by right fielder Andrew Pinckney.

Alabama, which swept the series last year at Blue Bell Park, was only 3 for 14 with runners on base.

Game 2 of the series will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.

AROUND THE SEC

• Tennessee 6, Vanderbilt 2: NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Beck and Luc Lipcius each drove in two runs for the Volunteers (25-1, 7-0) in beating the rival Commodores (20-5, 4-3).

• Ole Miss 2, Kentucky 1: LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dylan DeLucia allowed only three hits in 6 1/3 innings in his first career start as the Rebels (18-7, 3-4) topped the Wildcats (17-10, 2-5).

• Georgia 6, Florida 2: ATHENS, Ga. — Jonathan Cannon (6-1) pitched the Bulldogs (21-6, 5-3) over the Gators (18-9, 3-5).

• LSU 9, Auburn 2: BATON ROUGE, La. — Shortstop Cade Doughty went 3 for 5 with an RBI to help LSU (19-8, 4-4) top Auburn (18-9, 4-4).

• Arkansas 8, Mississippi State 1: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Connor Noland (4-1) struck out six over seven innings, allowing one run on four hits to lead Arkansas (20-4, 6-1) past Mississippi State (16-11, 3-4).

