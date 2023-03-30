At five hours and 34 minutes, Texas A&M’s 16-inning 4-2 win over Texas Tech in the Shriners Children’s College Classic this year doesn’t seem like the best case study for college baseball’s new pace-of-play rules.

But considering A&M’s 15-inning loss to TCU in the 2017 edition of the same showcase lasted 20 minutes longer, there is some indication that these rule changes are making an impact.

As Major League Baseball opened its season Thursday with conversation swirling around similar modifications to its rules, college baseball has a half-season’s worth of data that says games have become more concise.

“I think the game in general has benefitted from it,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

According to data collected by the Southeastern Conference, nine-inning games this season have lasted 17 minutes shorter on average than last year at 2 hours and 54 minutes. Nine inning games in 2021 took on average three hours and six minutes to play. SEC games took 3:05 in 2021 and 3:10 last year but are down to 2:46 so far this season.

The shortest conference game this season was 1:50 between Alabama and Florida. The longest was A&M’s 3:37 game against LSU. In the first week of conference play 12 of 14 nine-inning games were under three hours and 8 of 14 stayed under the mark last weekend, according to the SEC.

For the Aggies, nine-inning games have gone from 3:39 last year down to 3:07 so far this season. The Aggies had 15 games that ran over four hours last season with the longest a 4:52 marathon at LSU. This year, the Aggies only game over four hours was the 16-inning win over Texas Tech. The longest nine-inning game this season was 3:50 against Northern Kentucky.

A&M welcomes Ole Miss to Blue Bell Park this weekend after a three-game series last year with the Rebels that featured each game lasting over four hours.

Aggie second baseman Austin Bost said he’s noticed more fans remaining in the stands through later innings this season. A&M reliever Will Johnston said he has always been a fan of longer games, but he understands how the new pace-of-play rules have made for a better fan experience.

“I love just being here and watching us play, whether that’s Dylan Rock taking 45 pitches per at-bat [last season] or whatever, but I enjoy the longer games,” Johnston said. “But I know the fans ... four hours is a lot of time to spend at the ballpark.”

A&M sophomore Patrick Hall, who is a member of the Section 203 fan group, said he feels like the rule changes have made little difference to those in the stands. Games have not felt much shorter, he said, but he has noticed more fans remaining in the ballpark later in the game. Hall said he’s attended all of A&M’s home games the last two seasons.

“It’s good for the game, but there’s a small group of fans that are kind of like, ‘Don’t mess with my baseball. I only want it a certain way,’” Hall said. “I feel like it’s OK. I’m going to say neutral, because there are positives and negatives that cancel out.”

Under the new rules, pitchers have 20 seconds to deliver a pitch. Pitchers may only step off the rubber once during a plate appearance, or a ball will be added to the count. If a defensive player requests timeout, it counts towards the pitcher’s one step-off. Conversely, batters can only call time once during a plate appearance. If the batter violates the 20-second clock or calls time more than once, a strike is added to the count.

In SEC play, a 30-second timer also runs between batters. Mound visits cannot last more than 30 seconds, and pitchers have 2 1/2 minutes to warm up between innings.

For the most part, pitchers have settled into the faster pace, Johnston said, but both Johnston and Bost mentioned Tennessee ace Chase Dollander, who took more than one pitch-clock violation in the Volunteer’s series-opening 10-4 win over the Aggies last weekend.

“It’s definitely second nature at this point,” Johnston said. “Against Tennessee, you saw Dollander struggle with it a little bit in the first, but it was just a little bit of a random thing. Overall, it’s not something we’re really thinking about. We’re trying to control the tempo anyway.”

A&M’s coaching staff has emphasized “beating the batter to the spot,” or in other words, being ready to pitch before the batter has completely settled in the batter’s box.

The Aggies also had eliminated throwing the ball around the horn after outs with the bases empty in an effort to get pitchers ready more quickly, but they reinstituted the tradition last week to give pitchers a moment of reprieve between batters.

Schlossnagle’s only complaint is the speed at which the rules were instituted. As of now, many stadiums including Blue Bell Park still don’t have a pitch clock wired behind home plate for pitchers to see how much time is left. A&M has one clock below the scoreboard in left field that keeps track of time between pitches.

Schlossnagle also said he’s appreciated how umpires have instituted the new rules and have not been quick to issue game-changing clock decisions unless the violation is extremely obvious. Ultimately he says he is happy college baseball could be one of the front-running leagues in bringing the pitch-clock era into all of baseball.

“I think everybody’s adjusted, and in general it’s kept the game moving at a lot quicker pace,” he said.