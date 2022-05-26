Micah Dallas gives Texas A&M baseball team spark in 10-0, run-rule win at SEC tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Texas A&M right-hander Micah Dallas’ first pitch of his first start since May 7 didn’t look promising Thursday as Florida leadoff hitter Wyatt Langford put a charge into it. But the ball died at the warning track where Aggie center fielder Jordan Thompson caught it, and Dallas went on to toss five shutout innings as second-seeded and ninth-ranked A&M won 10-0 in seven innings in the second round of the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Dallas (5-3) gave up just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts over 81 pitches for his best outing in over a month. He had allowed 23 combined runs over his previous four starts but showed no hangover effect against seventh-seeded Florida (36-21).

“I just felt comfortable out there and just was being me,” Dallas said. “Coach [Jim] Schlossnagle and coach [Nate] Yeskie have done a great job of sticking with me, have believed in me this whole time, and my teammates have had my back this whole time. I couldn’t be more thankful for the position I’m in and just to be able to play for these guys.”

Schlossnagle removed Dallas from the weekend rotation after the transfer from Texas Tech gave up eight runs in 1 1/3 innings against South Carolina on May 7. Dallas faced only one batter in relief over the next two SEC series.

But Schlossnagle said the Aggies (36-17) would need Dallas to return to his early-season form if they had any chance of advancing in postseason play, and Dallas delivered Thursday. He faced just three over the minimum, while distributing a healthy dose of change-ups.

“Micah was outstanding,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s a huge, huge sign for our program, our team going forward.

On top of the pressure to perform after a string of bad outings, Dallas was a bit ill Thursday, Schlossnagle said. Throwing at only 80% energy might have worked to Dallas’ advantage, forcing him to favor control over adrenaline-fueled power.

“He was kind of out of gas, which I think that was probably a good thing,” Schlossnagle said. “Micah tends to get a little overexcited, pitch with a lot of energy, kind of overthrows his pitches sometimes. So today because of how he felt, he was a little bit more under control, which I think was a really good learning opportunity for him.”

A&M’s hitters gave Dallas and reliever Joseph Menefee all the run support any pitcher could desire. The Aggies scored eight of their runs by home run, beginning with third baseman Trevor Werner’s two-run shot to left-center in the bottom of the third. Ryan Targac (solo), Jordan Thompson (two-run) and designated hitter Austin Bost (three-run) added homers during A&M’s seven-run sixth.

A&M first baseman Jack Moss also went 2 for 3 with an RBI single in the fifth, and left fielder Dylan Rock picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the sixth but saw his 43-game streak of reaching base snapped as he went 0 for 3.

It didn’t matter as A&M put away Florida via the SEC tournament’s run rule.

“These guys just move on to the next pitch really as good as any team I’ve ever coached,” Schlossnagle said. “I’ve had some great ones, obviously, that have played deep, deep into June, and there’s a lot of similarities from an offensive standpoint. I think I saw somewhere our goal as an offense is to be the team that swings the least, but when we do swing, do the most damage.”

Menefee pitched two no-hit innings of relief, striking out four with no walks for his first save of the season.

The Aggies advance to face 11th-seeded Alabama (31-25) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. A&M hopes to start ace Nathan Dettmer, Schlossnagle said, in order to keep him on schedule for the NCAA regional next week.

Dettmer has had a blister on his foot that has bothered him throughout the season, but Schlossnagle said it was “significantly better.”

“If we’re going to do it, it’s going to have to be tomorrow,” Schlossnagle said of starting Dettmer in the SEC tournament. “If not, we have to give him the weekend off, so I’ll check with him tonight, check with him in the morning.”

• NOTES — Thursday’s victory was Schlossnagle’s first over Florida outside of Omaha, Nebraska. While at TCU, Schlossnagle’s Horned Frogs faced the Gators three times during the 2017 College World Series, going 1-2 in those games. Gator starter Alex Faedo pitched in both Gator wins, allowing five hits in 14 1/3 innings. “Thank goodness Alex Faedo didn’t show up today,” Schlossnagle said with a laugh. ... A&M has won all four meetings with Florida in SEC tournament play, including in the 2016 championship game.

