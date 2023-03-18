The top-ranked LSU baseball team can inflict frustration on an opponent in several ways.

The Tigers bludgeoned their way to a 12-7 Southeastern Conference victory over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon at Blue Bell Park. LSU spotted the Aggies four runs but grabbed the lead with a six-run fourth inning and added a pair of three-run innings while winning its 13th straight in front of 6,267.

LSU (18-1, 2-0) had 11 of its 12 hits in its run-scoring innings. Leading the way was freshman designated hitter Jared Jones, who had a three-run homer and a pair of two-run singles to drive in seven runs, matching A&M (13-6, 0-2).

Jones bats seventh in a lineup that featured a trio of .400 hitters heading into SEC play. That trio went just a combined 2 of 12 on Saturday, though they did walk four times as everyone in LSU’s starting lineup reached base safely.

“[The lineup is] special,” Jones said on the SEC Network. “I’m sitting down there watching at DH, so I get to watch every at-bat. If it’s not Dylan Crews or Tommy White [delivering], it’s Tre’ Morgan or Paxton Kling. Everybody is always on base. There’s always guys in scoring position when I come up, and that’s just really great to see.”

The offensive explosion came a day after LSU won 9-0 for its nation-leading seventh shutout.

A&M had momentum early as starting pitcher Troy Wansing walked the bases loaded in the second inning but struck out back-to-back batters to escape the jam. Wansing was back in trouble and then lifted the next inning after issuing a walk, hitting a batter and falling behind 2-0 to Josh Pearson.

“I thought he might catch fire,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I thought he was the perfect pitcher to match up to the team we played today.”

Wansing wasn’t close nor those who followed as the Aggie hurlers walked 11 in addition to allowing a dozen hits.

“I can’t remember a time being part of a pitching staff that walked 11 guys,” Schlossnagle said.

The first six LSU batters to reach without a hit didn’t hurt as the Tigers left the bases loaded in the second and third innings. LSU was 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position when White delivered a two-run single in the fourth with two outs. That was the first of four straight hits.

“Two-out hitting, that’s a big deal with how you win games and tough games against teams with good arms,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson told the Baton Rouge-Advocate. “And to put those four at-bats in a row together and cash in like that I think was the difference in getting us started, and then we carried it the rest of the day.”

A&M left-handed junior reliever Evan Aschenbeck walked Crews with two outs in the fourth to load the bases after Aggie shortstop Hunter Haas made a nice play to retire Morgan. Aschenbeck was lifted for senior left-hander Matt Dillard (0-2), who retired only one of the five batters he faced.

LSU ended the game 7 of 21 with runners in scoring position.

A&M had only two less hits than LSU, and the LSU pitchers also struggled with control, walking 10. But A&M couldn’t match LSU in clutch hits. The Aggies went just 3 of 18 with runners in scoring position. A&M didn’t knock in multiple runs with any hit, while LSU had four.

“You’ve got to keep playing offense. It’s not just on the pitching staff,” Schlossnagle said. “You’ve got to be on time to hit a fastball. We’ve got some guys in the lineup like Haas, Jack [Moss] and [Austin] Bost ... for the most part those guys have bought into what we’re doing. Other guys either haven’t or can’t.”

Haas went 3 for 5 and Moss 2 for 4. A&M struck out 10 times on the heels of striking out 15 times in the opener. LSU, which came into the series hitting .338, is 22 for 74 over the first two games this weekend (.297).

“They have a deep club but certainly not one that we can’t compete with if we throw strikes,” Schlossnagle said.

Junior right-hander Garrett Edwards (3-0) picked up the victory with 3 1/3 innings of effective relief, matching how long starting pitcher Ty Floyd lasted. Edwards struck five and walked three, allowing three hits and only one run.

NOTES — There were 406 pitches in the game. Schlossnagle said from his view the umpire appeared to have a pretty tight strike zone “but did a nice job” and wasn’t the reason the Aggies had control issues. ... Dillard came in with an ERA of 12.46 in 4 1/3 innings. It increased to 17.36. ... Jones could have had more RBIs but lined out to Haas with the bases loaded to end the third. ... Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. Sunday. A&M’s starting pitcher is expected to be Chris Cortez (1-0, 5.60), and LSU will counter with Thatcher Hurd (2-0, 2.04 ERA) in a battle of sophomore right-handers.

LSU 12, Texas A&M 7

LSU;000;603;300—;12;12;2

Texas A&M;022;101;001—;7;10;2

Ty Floyd, Garrett Edwards (4), Riley Cooper (7), Blake Money (9) and Brady Neal, Alex Milazzo (6); Troy Wansing, Evan Aschenbeck (3), Matt Dillard (4), Brandyn Garcia (5), Brad Rudis (7) and Hank Bard.

W — Edwards (3-0). L — Dillard (0-2).

HR — Jared Jones, LSU (7).

Leading hitters — LSU: Jones 3-5, HR, 7 RBIs; Tommy White 3-5, 2B, 3 RBIs; Jordan Thompson, 2-5; A&M: Hunter Haas 3-5, 2B, RBI; Jack Moss 2-4