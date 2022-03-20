LSU rallies to beat Texas A&M baseball team and salvage last game of series

BATON ROUGE – LSU scored the last five runs of the game to pull out a 7-6 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium to salvage the last game of their opening Southeastern Conference baseball series.

A&M (11-7, 2-1) scored three runs in the fifth inning for a 6-2 lead. Brett Minnich and Dylan Rock opened the inning with back-to-back homers to chase LSU starting pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard. A&M added a run off LSU reliever Samuel Dutton as a two-out single by Kole Kaler scored Taylor Smith who had doubled.

LSU (15-4, 1-2) answered by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth, two more in the sixth and the go-ahead run in the eighth.

LSU’s Giovanni DiGiacomo opened the eighth with a single off Jacob Palisch (2-2) who was replaced by Chris Cortez who retired the next two batters on three pitches. But Tre’ Morgan singled and Cade Doughty walked to load the bases. Dylan Crews singled in what proved to be the winning run, but A&M left fielder Dylan Rock threw out Doughty who was trying to score on the play.

LSU reliever Riley Cooper (1-1) closed out the game, getting a little bit of luck. Logan Britt lined a shot toward center field, but LSU second baseman Doughty, who was playing almost behind the bag, made a leaping catch. Kaler reached on an infield hit, but was thrown out trying to advance on an errant throw. First baseman Morgan made a perfect throw for the putout. Austin Bost flew out to end the game.

A&M had 17 hits, but stranded 14, going 3 for 12 with runners in scoring position. Bost and Minnich had three hits each, while Kaler, Troy Claunch and Rock each had two.

A&M took a 2-0 lead in the first on four straight singles by Bost, Moss, Claunch and Minnich. Britt made it 3-0 in the fourth on a solo homer.

LSU scored its first two runs in the fourth. Jacob Berry singled home Doughty who walked and moved to third on Crews’ single. Crews scored on Jordan Thompson’s sacrifice fly.

A&M starting pitcher Ryan Prager went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and four earned runs with four strikeouts and three walks. Cooper went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit. Hilliard went four innings, giving up 10 hits and five earned runs.