LSU beats Texas A&M, ends Aggies' chances of making SEC baseball tournament

“That ended up being the difference in the game,” Childress said.

Miller was on the mound for all six of LSU’s initial runs, five of which were earned. He lasted 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking two, while allowing five hits. In relief, lefty Joseph Menefee worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings with a runner moving no further than second during his outing. He walked two and struck out six.

Four of the next six innings saw just three Aggie hitters come to the plate, including two in the seventh and eighth by LSU reliever Ty Floyd.

“They had some good arms, honestly,” Bost said. “They kept us off balance, I would say. That’s the main thing - they kept us off balance. We hit them good, but right at people. It’s just bad luck, honestly.”

The fifth inning was the Aggies best opportunity to retake the lead, after a single, a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. The bottom of A&M’s order, Bryce Blaum and Kalae Harrison struck out and popped out to end the threat.