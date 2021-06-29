Love of Texas and SEC brought graduate transfer Trey Dillard to Texas A&M

From the moment pitcher Trey Dillard first called Texas home four years ago as a member of the San Jacinto Community College baseball team, he knew he was where he wanted to be.

Dillard will get another shot at playing ball in the Lone Star State this spring as the graduate transfer from Missouri has joined the Texas A&M baseball team.

“I love the state of Texas to begin with, and SEC baseball is the best baseball in the country. There’s no doubt about that," Dillard said.

Dillard knows baseball in Texas. After graduating from Desert Mountain High School in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2017, he played his first year of college at perennial junior college powerhouse San Jacinto, where he went 2-0 record with seven saves, a 1.71 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 21 innings as a closer. An injury late in his high school career scared North Carolina away from the scholarship offer they extended Dillard, he said. Their advice was to spend a season recovering at the JUCO level.

The plan worked wonders. After that season, Dillard was the No. 2 junior college recruit in the country, according to Baseball America. He also was selected in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.