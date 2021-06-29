Love of Texas and SEC brought graduate transfer Trey Dillard to Texas A&M

From the moment pitcher Trey Dillard first called Texas home four years ago as a member of the San Jacinto Community College baseball team, he knew he was where he wanted to be.
Dillard will get another shot at playing ball in the Lone Star State this spring as the graduate transfer from Missouri has joined the Texas A&M baseball team.
“I love the state of Texas to begin with, and SEC baseball is the best baseball in the country. There’s no doubt about that," Dillard said.
Dillard knows baseball in Texas. After graduating from Desert Mountain High School in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2017, he played his first year of college at perennial junior college powerhouse San Jacinto, where he went 2-0 record with seven saves, a 1.71 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 21 innings as a closer. An injury late in his high school career scared North Carolina away from the scholarship offer they extended Dillard, he said. Their advice was to spend a season recovering at the JUCO level.
The plan worked wonders. After that season, Dillard was the No. 2 junior college recruit in the country, according to Baseball America. He also was selected in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I wanted to get away from home, and I’ve enjoyed every time I’ve been to Texas, so I’m like, 'Let’s try and go there,’” he said. “By far, the best year of my life.”
His performance at San Jacinto earned interest from several coaches around the country, including Missouri. Jim Schlossnagle, then at TCU, also showed interest in the closer as did LSU assistant Nolan Cain and then-Oregon State pitching coach Nate Yeskie. Now Cain and Yeskie serve as assistant coaches under Schlossnagle, A&M’s new head coach.
Dillard spent three seasons at Missouri, though only pitching in 2019 and the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season due to an injury to his ulcer collateral ligament. He had Tommy John surgery in January.
His breakout season for the Tigers was 2020, when he went 2-0 with five saves and a 1.08 ERA over 8 1/3 innings as Missouri's closer.
Dillard’s love for Texas and the collaboration of A&M's new coaching staff made a move to the Aggies an easy choice, he said. He entered the NCAA transfer portal in early May and made first contact with A&M approximately a week ago, he said.
The addition of pitching-focused Yeskie, officially announced by the program Tuesday as A&M's associate head coach, tipped the scale for Dillard.
“When Yeskie got the job, the staff was already insane,” Dillard said. “When you hire someone like Coach Yeskie, too, come on. That's a no-brainer.”
While Dillard said he is happy to pitch whenever needed, his fastball-curveball mix fits well in the closer role. He said he might try working his split-finger fastball back into the mix for the spring.
“Since coming into college, I’ve mainly been working on command,” he said. “I know my stuff is there. It's just more of being able to dial it in every year. I've seen improvements on my command in lowering walks and being able to throw more strikes.”
As Dillard continues to recover from surgery, he will not be available during fall practice but expects to be back to 100% around a month before the season, he said.
“I’m a guy that I like pitching and I like winning,” he said. “That's my two biggest things. I don't really care when I get the ball.”