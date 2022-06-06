Louisville beats Michigan to advance to CS Super Regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Texas A&M wasn’t the only team with a flair for the dramatics.

The 12th-seeded Louisville Cardinals rode a four-run eighth inning to an 11-9 victory over Michigan on Monday afternoon to win the Louisville Regional, advancing to face the fifth-seeded Aggies this weekend in the College Station Super Regional.

Louisville (42-19-1), which dropped the winners’ bracket final to the Wolverines, rebounded to win three straight games, saving the best for last. Michigan (34-28) tied the game at 7 with four runs in the fifth and took the lead with two more in the sixth.

The Cardinals were down to their last four outs when Dalton Rushing walked and Jack Payton hit a double off the left-field fence. Levi Usher tied the game with a two-run single and Cameron Masterman launched a no-doubt, two-run homer over the left-field fence. It was his fourth homer of the regional.

Tate Kuehner (7-3) was the winning pitcher with 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and Michael Prosecky earned his 11th save with scoreless ninth. Usher went 4 for 5 with four RBIs.

Michigan started the game with three straight doubles for a 2-0 lead, but Louisville scored seven runs with two outs in the bottom of the first. Usher had a two-run double and Masterman had an RBI single.

The game was delayed due to weather with one out in the bottom of the third inning. Louisville was leading 7-3.

Arkansas 7, Oklahoma State 3: STILLWATER, Okla. — Brady Slavens hit a lead-off home run to spark a four-run fourth inning and Arkansas beat No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State 7-3 to win the Stillwater Regional. Arkansas (41-19) knocked Oklahoma State (42-22) into the loser’s bracket with a 20-12 victory in the first meeting. The Cowboys forced an extra game by beating the Razorbacks 14-10 in 10 innings on Sunday. Oklahoma State was eliminated despite scoring 68 runs in five games. Slavens homered to left-center field on a 1-1 pitch from Ryan Bogusz (3-1) to begin Arkansas’ fourth. Michael Turner drew a one-out walk and Chris Lanzilli was hit by a pitch. Robert Moore’s ground out advanced the runners and Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall followed with RBI singles.

Connecticut 11, Maryland 8: COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Catcher Matt Donlan capped a six-run first inning with a grand slam and Connecticut stunned No. 15 overall seed Maryland 11-8 to win the College Park Regional. UConn (49-14), the region’s third seed behind the Terrapins and Wake Forest, took control early after Maryland (48-14) forced an extra game by beating the Huskies 7-6 in 11 innings on Sunday. All the first-inning damage to Maryland and starter Andrew Johnson (2-1) occurred with the bases empty and two outs. Johnson lost the strike zone, walking four straight batters to force in the first run. Sean Heine replaced Johnson and hit T.C. Simmons with his first pitch to plate another run. Donlan followed with his slam to right-center field on a 0-2 count.

Oklahoma 5, Florida 4: GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Shortstop Peyton Graham hit a two-run homer to spark a four-run eighth inning and Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 13 overall seed Florida 5-4 to win the Gainesville Regional. Oklahoma (40-21) won two of three games against Florida (41-25) on its way to earning a berth in the super regionals. The Sooners knocked the Gators into the loser’s bracket with a 9-4 win. Florida bounced back with a 7-2 victory over the Sooners to force Monday’s showdown.

North Carolina 7, VCU 3: CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Mikey Madej capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer and No. 11 overall seed North Carolina cruised to a 7-3 victory over VCU to win the Chapel Hill Regional and earn a berth in the super regionals. The Tar Heels (42-20) had to work their way through the loser’s bracket — falling 4-3 to VCU (42-20) after a 15-4 win over Hofstra in the opener. North Carolina eliminated Georgia 6-5 before routing the Rams 19-8 to force Monday’s showdown. Mac Horvath started the first-inning rally for the Tar Heels with a one-out single. Vance Honeycutt put runners on the corners with a two-out single. Alberto Osuna singled to drive in Danny Serretti — who reached base on a fielder’s choice — sending Honeycutt to third and setting the stage for Madej’s big blast.

Ole Miss 22, Ole Miss 6: CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Tim Elko hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, Peyton Chatagnier had a team-high six RBIs and Mississippi beat Arizona 22-6 to win the Coral Gables Regional. Mississippi won a regional on the road for the first time in program history to advance to play Southern Miss in the super regionals. After Arizona tied it at 5 on a two-run shot by Blake Paugh in the fourth, Ole Miss scored five runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth to win going away. Kemp Alderman broke it open with a grand slam, his 10th home run of the season, to make it 10-5. Elko homered in the first, third and seventh to set a program record for home runs (22) in a single season.

Oregon State 7, Vanderbilt 6: CORVALLIS, Ore. — Matthew Gretler hit a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, Cooper Hjerpe pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth and No. 3 overall seed Oregon State edged Vanderbilt 7-6 to win the Corvallis Regional and earn a berth in the super regionals. Gretler’s one-out homer came on a 2-2 pitch from Grayson Moore (1-1) after the Commodores got a sacrifice fly from Calvin Hewett in the top of the inning to tie the game. Hjerpe pitched the final two innings — striking out five — for his first save of the season. He walked Javier Vaz to open the ninth and Vaz took second on Spencer Jones’ tapper back to the mound. But Hjerpe struck out clean-up hitter Dominic Keegan looking and Matthew Polk swinging to end the game.

Southern Miss 8, LSU 7: HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gabe Montenegro had three hits and three RBIs, Danny Lynch added a go-ahead RBI in the ninth and No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss beat LSU 8-7 to win the Hattiesburg Regional. South-ern Miss advances to its first super regional since 2009. Montenegro hit a two-run single in the seventh to extend Southern Miss’ lead to 7-4 after a four-run inning. LSU answered with two runs in the bottom half on RBI singles from Tre’ Morgan and Jordan Thompson. The leadoff batter for Southern Miss reached in seven of the nine innings, including Christopher Sargent in the ninth before he scored on Lynch’s sacrifice fly. Sargent and Lynch each had three hits apiece.

Auburn 11, UCLA 4: AUBURN, Ala. — Sonny DiChiara went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Nate LaRue added three RBIs and No. 14 overall seed Auburn beat UCLA 11-4 in the championship of the Auburn Regional. Auburn, which won its ninth straight NCAA regional contest, became the first team in SEC history to score 50-plus runs in its first three NCAA Tournament games. The Tigers advance to the super regionals. The game was suspended on Sunday due to lightning in the area. Auburn was leading 9-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. In Monday’s resumed portion, UCLA scored four unanswered runs but Auburn added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth on Cole Foster’s sacrifice fly and DiChiara’s run-scoring single.

East Carolina 13, Coastal Carolina 4: GREENVILLE, N.C. — Bryson Worrell had a three-run homer and a bunt single in an eight-run seventh inning and No. 8 national seed East Carolina beat Coastal Carolina 13-4 to win the Greenville Regional. East Carolina, which advances to play Texas, had its 20-game win streak snapped on Sunday with a 9-1 loss to Coastal Carolina, setting up a rematch with the winner advancing to the super regional round. Worrell opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI triple and he made a diving catch in the third. He finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs. East Carolina had a hit in each of the first eight innings. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the third for a 4-0 lead.