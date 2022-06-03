Louisiana baseball team advances to take on Texas A&M with 7-6 win over TCU

With a 7-6 win over TCU on Friday, Louisiana head baseball coach Matt Deggs will get a shot at his former program, Texas A&M, at 6 p.m. Saturday in the winners’ bracket game in the College Station Regional at Blue Bell Park.
Deggs served as an assistant coach at A&M from 2006-10.
"It's not about me," Deggs said. "It's about these kids and brotherhood they have, and I want to see them keep playing. They deserve to get to keep playing."
While Louisiana is known for its aggressiveness on the base paths, a jog was all the Ragin’ Cajuns needed for the first three runs of the game. Eight- and nine-hole hitters Will Veillon and Trey LaFleur hit back-to-back home runs with Veillon’s a two-run shot, putting Louisiana up 3-0 in the top of the second inning.
The Horned Frogs countered in the third with a two-run shot by Tommy Sacco and pulled ahead in the fifth on a two-run single by Kurtis Byrne.
The Cajuns regained the lead in the sixth on Julian Brock’s RBI single and CJ Willis’ RBI triple.
A throwing error by TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor allowed another Louisiana run to score in the top of the seventh, and a throwing error by relief pitcher Drew Hill in the eighth helped the Cajuns take a 7-5 lead.
In between those miscues, TCU substitute Porter Brown hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.
TCU plated another run in the eighth on David Bishop’s double that right fielder Heath Hood tried to catch on a dive but miss, allowing catcher Bobby Goodloe to score and cut Oral Roberts’ lead to 7-6.
The Horned Frogs managed to get runners on first and second in the bottom of the ninth but saw the door shut by Cajun reliever Dylan Theut, a former Blinn pitcher.
Louisiana scored all seven runs with two outs. Now the Cajuns will get a chance to take down the host Aggies.
"There's always going to be a lot of competition," Brock said. "For us to be back where [Deggs] was at for a long time, it's kind of something special."
TCU will face Oral Roberts in an elimination game at noon Saturday.