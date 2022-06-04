Late extra-base power lifts Aggies into winners' bracket final at College Station Regional

The Texas A&M baseball team is good enough to hit its way to Omaha, Nebraska, but probably not with singles.

The Aggies had 12 straight one-baggers until Troy Claunch’s double in the seventh inning ended the team’s power outage. A two-run homer by Austin Bost in the next inning gave the Aggies the lead, and Kole Kaler’s solo shot in the ninth capped a wild 9-6 victory over Louisiana on Saturday night at Blue Bell Park.

The fifth-seeded Aggies looked like they were going to single their way into Sunday night’s winners’ bracket final at the College Station Regional by taking a 4-0 lead in the top of the first with five singles. The rowdy crowd of 6,675 was into the game early as Ryan Targac and Brett Minnich each delivered two-out, two-run singles. And they were well-struck blows, nothing cheap about them. You figured the long balls and more runs would come.

A&M had a good start to joining the day’s lopsided blowouts around the country. Some of Saturday’s regional scores included: Georgia 24, Hofstra 1; Virginia Tech 24, Columbia 4; Vanderbilt 21, New Mexico State 1; Auburn 21, Florida State 7; Oregon 18, Southeastern Missouri State 6; and UCLA 16, Southeastern Louisiana 2.

But the blowout at Blue Bell Park turned into a dogfight as the Ragin’ Cajuns answered with two runs in the bottom of the first. Louisiana then scored in three of the next four innings to take a 6-4 lead. The Cajuns had the better starting pitcher and were scoring in a variety ways, while all the Aggies could manage were singles. Louisiana’s Jacob Schultz bounced back from the first inning to pitch 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking one.

The Ragin’ Cajuns scored runs on a safety squeeze, a suicide squeeze, an RBI double and a nifty double steal. And Julian Brock stole a page from the Aggies, hitting a home run well over the 400-foot sign in center field.

What Louisiana didn’t have was a bullpen and finishing power.

Ragin’ Cajun left-hander Chipper Menard baffled the Aggies for an inning and a third, but his pitches eventually lost their effectiveness. Against him in the seventh, the Aggies sandwiched well-struck singles around Claunch’s rope to tie the game.

Hard-throwing Louisiana right-hander Tommy Ray entered the game and got all three outs in the seventh, but in the eighth, he showed why he has the team’s second-highest earned run average at 5.00. A&M’s Jack Moss hit a ball so hard the second baseman was lucky he didn’t get hurt.

Then Bost swung so hard and missed on a pitch you thought he was trying to hit it to the Student Rec Center beyond the left-field fence. He almost hit the next pitch that far, and for the second straight day, Bost changed the game with one swing. He also hit a three-run homer in the seventh of Friday night’s 8-2 victory over Oral Roberts. That no-doubter gave A&M a 6-1 lead and broke up what had been a highly contested game.

A&M, though, is much more than home runs and a suspect defense.

While Louisiana left its pitchers in too long, A&M made a perfect call to the bullpen. Left-handed reliever Jacob Palisch pitched three scoreless innings. He was touched for a pair of singles in the eighth, and when Louisiana’s Will Veillon had a hellacious swing, fouling off a pitch to the backstop, A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle couldn’t get to the mound fast enough to bring in Brad Rudis. The freshman right-hander, who was watching the NCAA tournament last year after Madisonville bowed out of the Class 4A playoffs, came up big. He struck out Veillon for the second out. The Ragin’ Cajuns, true to their style, then tried to pull off a double steal against a defense that had made four errors, but catcher Claunch made a perfect throw to third to nail the lead runner, ending the inning and pretty much the game.

Bost everyone will remember. But A&M probably doesn’t win if Palisch, Rudis or Claunch don’t do their part. And don’t forget about those 14 singles. They helped wear down the Ragin’ Cajuns, making them all the more ripe for the big hits when they came.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

