LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky senior Jackson Gray accounted for half his team’s runs with a three-run triple and a solo home run in an 8-1 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday.

Kentucky, which had been 19-1 at Kentucky Proud Park until dropping a doubleheader Saturday, bounced back to salvage the last game of the Southeastern Conference series.

The 11th-ranked Wildcats (30-8, 11-7) never trailed as they took the lead with three singles in the first inning and Gray made it 2-0 in the second with his third homer of the season. The Aggies (25-15, 9-9) stayed within striking range until Gray’s triple into the right-field corner in the seventh made it 7-1. Senior Grant Smith’s sacrifice fly plated Gray to end the scoring.

A&M won its fourth straight league series, but it was the second straight week the Aggies failed to win the last game for a sweep. Last week, it dropped the finale at home to Missouri 13-5.

A&M could muster only six hits Sunday, all but one of them singles as the Wildcats kept the Aggies at bay with five pitchers. A&M had the most success against starter Zack Lee. The senior right-hander allowed four hits in 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and five walks. Kentucky’s four relievers combined for 5 2/3 innings, giving up two hits, striking out five and walking two. Sophomore left-hander Evan Byers (1-0) threw 1 2/3 hitless innings for the victory.

“The job of our bullpen was phenomenal,” Kentucky coach Nick Mingione said on the school’s website. “Evan Byers got us five key outs.”

A&M scored in the third. The Aggies loaded the bases with singles by junior Trevor Werner and senior Austin Bost after junior Jack Moss got hit with a pitch. Freshman Jace LaViolette had a sacrifice fly.

Kentucky had nine hits, three of them by Gray. Sophomore leadoff hitter Ryan Waldschmidt added two. Left fielder Waldschmidt also made a running catch in the sixth inning to take extra bases away from A&M junior Hunter Haas. Waldschmidt teamed up shortstop Smith and senior first baseman Hunter Gilliam on the play to double up junior Hank Bard at first base.

“That was one of the key plays in the game,” Mingione said. “That changed the whole game.”