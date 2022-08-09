 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnson named A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Lifetime Award winner

  • 0
Davey Johnson

Davey Johnson played baseball and basketball at Texas A&M. (A&M Athletics Department Photo)

Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.

Johnson played shortstop for A&M in 1962, hitting .309 with six homers and 20 runs batted in. Johnson played basketball at A&M in 1960-61 with the freshman team and lettered the following season.

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert