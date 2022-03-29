Jack Moss hits for the cycle in Texas A&M’s 12-9 win over No. 8 Texas

AUSTIN – It was a hot time in Austin for Jack Moss and the Texas A&M bats in the Aggies’ 12-9 victory over eighth-ranked Texas on Tuesday night at Disch-Falk Field.

Moss went 5 for 5 and hit for the cycle, driving in five runs. Dylan Rock followed close behind with a 3 for 4 night, driving in another five runs for the Aggies and coming a triple short of also hitting for the cycle. Rock slapped a two-out grand slam in the fourth inning to put A&M ahead 8-4. He threw a horns down after he crossed home plate and gave the Aggies (14-9) a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in beating UT (19-8) for the third straight time.

It was all arms on deck for the Aggies on Tuesday night. A&M used six pitchers with typical Tuesday starter Khristian Curtis unavailable with an injury. Rawley Hector picked up his first career win, throwing a team-high 3.0 innings. Chris Cortez followed Hector with 2.2 solid innings.

In the fifth, Texas’ Trey Faltine ripped a two-run home run into the A&M bullpen to cut the Aggies’ lead to 8-6. That’s as close as the Longhorns would get, though.

A&M added four valuable insurance runs in the eighth. Moss completed the cycle by legging out a triple to the left-field corner, scoring pinch runner Jordan Thompson from first. On the next at-bat, Austin Bost blasted a two-run homer to left field to give the Aggies a six-run lead.

Two Texas runs in the bottom of the eighth and a solo home run from the Horns in the ninth cut A&M’s lead to three, but Saturday starter Micah Dallas closed the game for the Aggies in the ninth to seal the win.

Executing a pair of hit-and-run opportunities gave A&M a 2-0 lead after the opening frame of the game. Rock ripped a double down the left-field line, which gave a moving Kole Kaler enough time to round the bases and score from first. Rock scored on the next at-bat with Moss slashing a single into right field with Rock on the run.

Texas tied the game in the bottom of the first. A trio of infield singles helped the Horns as the Aggies couldn’t make clean plays on ground balls. A&M starter Walker Zander only lasted one-third of an inning in his first career start for the Aggies, facing just five batters.

Both teams traded punches in the second and third innings and were knotted up at 4 after three. Texas took a 3-2 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly to left field, but the Aggies responded with a two-run home run from Moss in the third to reclaim a 4-3 lead. Texas tied the game again in the bottom half of the inning, though, on an infield single.

A&M continues SEC play this Friday at Alabama with first pitch of the three-game series set for 6 p.m. The Crimson Tide (15-11, 2-4 SEC) are tied for last in the SEC West with Ole Miss having dropped their first two conference series.

