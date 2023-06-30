Texas A&M’s Jace LaViolette will be trading in his Maroon this summer for red, white and blue as the Aggie outfielder was named to the 31-man collegiate national team roster on Thursday by USA Baseball.

The final roster announcement was released following the conclusion of the CNT training camp. The training camp consisted of a four-game intrasquad series played at the National Training Complex.

LaViolette and the rest of the national team will be in action from June 30-July 12 at various venues across the Carolinas in five-game series’ against Chinese Taipei and Japan.