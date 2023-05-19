STARKVILLE, Miss. — The amount of bad bounces the Texas A&M baseball team suffered in its series opening loss to Mississippi State on Thursday had Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle calling it one of the worst five losses of his career.

On Friday, freshman Jace LaViolette ripped three home runs as the Aggies pushed back against that bad luck to claim a 6-4 win at Dudy Noble Field, evening the three-game Southeastern Conference series going into the 2 p.m. Saturday regular-season finale.

“Real proud of the way our guys hung in there,” Schlossnagle said. “Obviously getting Jace to the plate in the ninth inning was a big deal.”

With the Bulldogs (27-25, 9-20) leading 4-3 in the top of the ninth, the Aggies (31-23, 13-16) put two runners on base thanks to a pair of one-out singles by Jack Moss and Trevor Werner. Then on a 2-2 count, LaViolette blasted his third homer of the game, this one a three-run shot into right field off Bulldog reliever Aaron Nixon (2-2).

It was the first go-ahead, top of the ninth home run LaViolette has hit in his career, he said.

“That was a feeling I’ll never forget,” he said.

The homer was his team-leading 18th of the season, which set an Aggie freshman record that dates to John Byington’s 1987 mark.

“He’s obviously a very unique player, and we need more like him, that’s for sure,” Schlossnagle said. “But there aren’t too many of those guys out there that come to college and we’ve all seen his growth throughout the course of the season and now he’s playing his best baseball.”

LaViolette led off the scoring with a two-run homer in the top of the first off Bulldog starter Cade Smith. The Bulldogs plated two runs in the second, but the freshman put the Aggies back in front with a solo shot on another 2-2 count in the top of the third for a 3-2 lead.

Mississippi State tied the game again in the seventh on an RBI single by shortstop David Mershon. The Bulldogs then took the lead in the eighth on a single through the right side by Ross Highfill that drove in Luke Hancock, who had reached on a walk.

Ultimately, LaViolette kept the Aggies’ hopes at a series win and a berth in the NCAA tournament alive with his ninth-inning blast.

Aggie starter Justin Lamkin worked five innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out six and walked three.

Reliever Chris Cortez (3-0) picked up the win in 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks. Left-hander Evan Aschenbeck returned to he mound for the second consecutive night, throwing 10 pitches to record the final two outs for his second save of the season.

“I thought Lamkin was outstanding today,” Schlossnagle said. “[Shane] Sdao was awesome. Cortez got just the ground balls we needed, and Aschenbeck was certainly better today than he was yesterday.”

Neither team listed a probable starter for Saturday’s rubber game.