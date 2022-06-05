 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It was a wild night at Blue Bell Park

Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle speaks with Ryan Targac while the TCU infield meets on the mound during the College Station Regional at Blue Bell Park on Sunday.

Little has fazed the Texas A&M baseball team this year, but the acid test was Sunday night during the College Station Regional championship against TCU.

The Aggies did their typical deal where where they play like a Little League team for several innings, and a bad Little League team at that. And a then few innings later the Aggies are the nation’s best team this side of top-ranked Tennessee.

The Aggies stunk up Blue Bell Park for five innings Sunday night with three errors and seemingly a bushel of frustrating at-bats, going 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and grounding into a pair double plays. TCU’s 3-0 lead looked big, but no lead is insurmountable with A&M’s offense or the lack of pitching around the country this year. A&M scored two runs in the sixth and then seemingly blew the game open with a five-run seventh highlighted by Dylan Rock’s three-run homer that made it 7-3. Blue Bell was busting at the seams. All A&M had to do was finish the game with its bullpen that had been stellar in the first two victories of the regional.

That wasn’t the case this time as TCU answered with four in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.

The teams kept scoring with TCU taking a 9-8 lead to the ninth as The Eagle went to press.

We had to wait an extra day for the much anticipated game between A&M first-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle and his former team, but it certainly living up to its billing and then some. So what was a few more innings, especially if A&M wins.

NCAA Game 6 Press Conference: Texas A&M

