STANFORD, Calif. — Texas A&M sophomore left-hander Ryan Prager leaned on a rail at the top of Stanford’s Sunken Diamond grandstand, squinting from the glaring sun as he watched freshman lefty Justin Lamkin take the mound for the Aggies.

A year ago, Prager found himself in a similar situation, starting a key game in an NCAA baseball regional. But on Saturday he was simply a spectator, just another fan wearing an A&M baseball hoodie and shorts unable to provide any on-field support for his team.

Only 27 players can travel to NCAA tournament games on the active roster. Having missed the entire season due to Tommy John surgery, Prager knew he wouldn’t be included on the travel roster, so he made the venture to Northern California on his own dime.

“It’s different. I don’t like it as much,” Prager said from his view in the stands. “I’d rather be in the dugout with our guys, cheering our guys on and seeing how I can make an impact. How can I help? What kind of experience or knowledge, especially being in a regional that some of these guys haven’t been in yet ... how can I help our guys be better and ultimately help us win a ballgame? It kind of is what it is.”

Prager started 16 games last season, which tied for second on the team with Micah Dallas. He went 1-4 with a 5.16 ERA but struck out 53 batters, which ranked fifth on the squad.

Prager was relegated to an advisory role this season after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament last year and having surgery during the offseason. He says he’s taken Lamkin and freshman lefty Shane Sdao under his wing among others.

Sdao stabilized the Aggies in their tournament opener against Cal State Fullerton on Friday, throwing four hitless innings in the middle of A&M’s 12-7 victory.

Lamkin also had a solid outing during last week’s Southeastern Conference tournament, and as Prager began to talk about his development Saturday, the Aggie freshman gave up a two-run home run to Stanford’s Braden Montgomery in the bottom of the first inning.

Prager winced as he watched the ball sail over the fence in left-center field.

“The biggest thing you see once [Lamkin and Sdao] first got here, they were mature beyond freshmen just from the start,” Prager said. “But they’ve grown even from that. There’s no moment that is too big for them.”

Most of Prager’s teammates and A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle had no idea the sophomore had made the trip to Stanford. They were happily surprised to see him waiting for them at the bus after the Aggies’ win Friday night.

“That’s awesome,” Schlossnagle said late Friday night. “I wish we could bring all the players but especially guys like that. We took those guys to the SEC tournament, because we wanted them to be around it. That’s awesome Prager is here. I didn’t know he was doing that. He’s the ultimate team guy.”

Prager played a big role for A&M during the postseason last year. He started A&M’s regional final win over TCU, came in as a reliever during the Aggies’ opening game of the College World Series and started A&M’s final game of the 2022 season against Oklahoma in Omaha, Nebraska. But he’s found the mentoring role almost tougher at times in 2023. As A&M struggled to find consistent starting pitching this season, Prager could feel being stuck inside the dugout growing more and more tiresome.

“The hardest thing has been that we’ve had a decent year, but we’ve had some ups and downs,” Prager said. “The hardest part is when we’re in the downs ... there’s nothing that I can do, when in a normal year I feel like I could be in a position to help us solve some problems at that time or take the load off other guys. At this point, I can’t, so it’s kind of sitting back and seeing how else can I help our guys.”

Prager is back to throwing at a distance of about 105 feet. In six to eight weeks, he will be back on a mound throwing pitches, he said.

“Just following the program, not skipping anything,” he said. “We have the time, so we’re going through it diligently and being smart with it, but I’m feeling good, and I’m excited and ready to be back.”

After A&M boarded the plan for Stanford on Wednesday, leaving Prager in College Station, the recovering pitcher pulled up his American Airlines app to see just how much it would cost to follow his team. He realized he had some reward miles available from trips he took with his father to see major league ballparks around the country and thought there was no better use for them than joining the Aggies at the West Coast regional.

He boarded a flight at Easterwood Airport at 5 a.m. Friday and made it to the Bay Area by 9 a.m. local time with plenty of time to spare before the Aggies’ opening game.

His family met him in Northern California, and the group mixed into the maroon congregation of parents and family that sat behind the Aggie dugout Friday night.

For him it was money, or really miles, well spent, he said.

“It just shows that he’s got a bright future ahead of him,” teammate Ryan Targac said Friday. “He’s a great guy, a great kid, and just being up here shows us a lot.”