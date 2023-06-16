The Texas A&M baseball team named junior shortstop Hunter Haas its Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season. Haas hit .323 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Junior left-hander Evan Aschenbeck won the team’s C.E. “Pat” Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award. He went 8-1 with three saves, a 3.46 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 innings.

Junior left-hander Brandyn Garcia earned the Wally Moon Award for showing the most improvement from fall to the end of the season. Garcia, who transferred from Quinnipiac, went 3-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings over a team-high 27 appearances in relief.

Sophomore right-hander Jace Hutchins earned the Marion Pugh Spirit Award, and freshman outfielder Jace LaViolette earned the Loraine B. and William B. “Breeze” Breazeale RBI Award. LaViolette led A&M in RBIs with 63. He also led the Aggies in home runs (21) and slugging percentage (.632) and will compete for a spot on the United States national college team later this month.

The Aggie players voted on the team awards other than the RBI award.