Texas A&M's Hunter Haas was named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list on Monday, per a release from USA Baseball.

The award is given out annually to the top amateur baseball player in the nation. Haas was one of the 45 players named to the midseason watch list which is made up of both high school and college players.

The Arizona State transfer leads the Aggies with a .383 batting average and a .477 on-base percentage and has started all 32 games this season. He has four home runs, nine doubles, one triple, 49 total hits and 20 runs batted in.

The watch list is a rolling list and players can continue to play themselves into consideration before the semifinalists are announced on May 22.