Houston's offense wakes up late for 8-2 victory over Texas A&M

The Texas A&M baseball team will stagger into Southeastern Conference play after Houston rallied for an 8-2 victory Tuesday night in front of 5,950 at Blue Bell Park.

Houston (11-6) scored seven runs in its last two at-bats. A much-maligned A&M bullpen couldn’t hold a 2-1 lead, which could have been greater if a patch-work Aggie lineup had taken advantage of suspect Houston pitching.

A&M’s bullpen came in with an earned run average of 5.50 and had another poor outing, though only two of the runs it allowed were earned. Houston’s Brandon Uhse reached to start a five-run eighth as third baseman Austin Stracener was charged with a tough error when he failed to make a short-hop pickup. It proved costly as eventually a two-out, swinging bunt by Samuel Benjamin brought in the go-ahead run, and Ian McMillan followed with a bases-clearing triple. McMillan was batting .226 in 59 at-bats with two extra-base hits.

First-year A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle used four pitchers in the inning, even making one change on a 1-2 count, but six of the nine batters reached.

A&M (10-6) had a chance to break the game open early, loading the bases in the first inning with two outs but didn’t score. A&M stranded two runners in the fifth, left the bases loaded in the sixth and stranded two more in the seventh, going 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

“The two things we haven’t done well is we haven’t been consistent out of the bullpen and we haven’t played good situational baseball,” Schlossnagle said. “Three times we had a runner at third base with less than two outs, and two of the three, we don’t even put the ball in play. And on the other, on a 2-0 count, they moved the infield back — we work on that every day — the one place you cannot hit the ball is on the corners (which A&M did).”

Houston starting pitcher Kyle LaCalameto, a transfer from Central Florida, worked four innings, throwing a season-high 67 pitches. He came in with an ERA of 4.38. The first three relievers Houston used had ERAs of 27.00, 7.71 and 6.33, but they allowed only one run in 2 2/3 innings and that came about when Houston right fielder Alex Lopez couldn’t catch Austin Bost’s fly ball on the warning track to lead off the seventh that was ruled a triple. Bost came home on Jack Moss’ sacrifice fly.

A&M generated a run on an opposite-field single by Dylan Rock in the fourth that scored Troy Claunch, who walked on four pitches and stole his first base of the season.

“We have to execute better, because then it all compounds on itself,” Schlossnagle said. “Then every single decision out of the bullpen has so much riding on it, and you keep going back to the same guys. You give other guys opportunities. It is what it is right now.”

Schlossnagle remains optimistic, considering A&M is missing third baseman Trevor Werner, shortstop Kalae Harrison and infielder Ryan Targac.

“I still believe in our team, but we have to play sound baseball,” Schlossnagle said. “We’re not going to outphysical you at the moment.”

A&M’s starting pitchers came into the game with a 2.22 ERA, and freshman right-hander Khristian Curtis continued that solid work, lasting five innings. He allowed four hits, striking out two and walking one. Curtis had a chance to have his longest outing of the season, but Houston’s Brandon Burckel chased him with a double to lead off the sixth.

A&M will open SEC play this weekend at eighth-ranked LSU.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.