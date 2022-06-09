High-powered offenses hallmark the College Station Super Regional

Throughout the Texas A&M baseball team’s run in Southeastern Conference play this season, the Aggies led the conference in batting average, on-base percentage and runs scored, among others. But still, head coach Jim Schlossnagle voiced that it would be very difficult to “swing your way to Omaha.”

As fifth-seeded A&M (40-18) and 12th-seeded Louisville (42-19-1) gear up for its best-of-3 series in the College Station Super Regional this weekend, both programs hope their their high-octane offenses help them punch a ticket to the College World Series.

“It is two similar teams, for sure, offensively,” Schlossnagle said.

The series will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park with Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday. Game 3 will be Sunday if needed at a time to be determined.

Louisville enters the series ranked 14th in the nation in batting average (.309), eighth in hits (686) and 28th in home runs (94), edging the Aggies in all three categories. A&M ranks 63rd in batting average (.293), 64th in hits (587) and 53rd in home runs (78).

Individually, first baseman Jack Moss and designated hitter Austin Bost lead all hitters in the super regional with batting averages of .388 and .368, respectively, just ahead of Louisville’s Jack Payton (.354) and Christian Knapczyk (.343).

Louisville’s Dalton Rushing tops individual home run hitters with 22, followed by Cardinal Ben Metzinger and Cameron Masterman with 19 and 18. Dylan Rock paces the Aggies with 18.

“These guys, at times, have been very offensive this year and I think the numbers show that, but it’s not like you’re trying to win any certain way,” Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell said of the Cardinals.

Even as both pitching staffs prepare for programs with offensive firepower, they won’t see much they haven’t faced already this season.

Offensive numbers have been at astronomical highs in college baseball this year. Heading into the super regional weekend, college hitters have blasted 16,884 home runs and scored 106,613 runs. The national batting average is .277.

It is up significantly from last year, where hitters knocked 12,677 home runs and scored 84,606 runs. The 2021 national batting average was .269.

Over the last five seasons – not including the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season – none of those numbers have come close to this season, except a .275 batting average in 2017, which was the last time the Aggies made it to Omaha.

This season, the Atlantic Coast Conference finished second in overall batting average at a .291 clip with the SEC coming in ninth at .283. The SEC was second in home runs with 1,223, bested only by the ACC’s 1,261. Both statistics are higher than the year before.

“I pitched a lot against the ACC this year and the ACC lineups have been pretty good,” Louisville senior starter Jared Poland said. “With COVID, the rosters are bigger and they’re older, so I think there is a lot of talent and a lot of good bats in college baseball.”

Poland will have the task of facing the Aggie offense first as the Cardinals’ only slated starter for the weekend. McDonnell and his staff will piece together where the other pitchers fit in as the series unfolds, he said.

According to Schlossnagle, college baseball is seeing this offensive outburst because of the way pitchers are trained at the lower levels, where velocity is coveted over all else. College coaches are having to implement the importance of off speed and breaking pitches when talented arms arrive on campus, he said.

“The game has changed and pitching is going to have to change with it,” Schlossnagle said. “There’s going to be some give and take. So, it doesn’t shock me right now, with the age of player and the overall lack of skill with most pitchers.”

The Aggies do have a slight advantage with a 4.74 earned run average compared to Louisville’s 5.23. While Schlossnagle said he would need more time to decide upon a rotation, he has used Micah Dallas (6-3, 5.38 ERA), Nathan Dettmer (5-2, 4.67 ERA) and Ryan Prager (1-3, 4.92 ERA) through the majority of the season.

Dallas has seen a resurgence in his last two starts, allowing one run and eight hits in 10 innings pitched. Dettmer has been the opposite with a 14.29 ERA in 5 2/3 innings pitched, the same amount key reliever Jacob Palisch has thrown. Palisch has allowed two runs and eight hits in two appearances.

“Obviously, going through a schedule like we’ve been through in this conference every week, you’re going to get challenged,” Palisch said. “Regardless of success or maybe not having an outing you want to, you’ve still got to pick your head up and get right back to work, because the [next] team doesn’t really care what you’ve done in the past. That’s the mentality you have to take in there.”

NOTES – Heat will be a factor in the weekend series, with temperatures predicted to be above 100 for all three games. “We’re just trying to hydrate,” Metzinger said. “[Catcher and first baseman] Ben Bianco might have to bring a couple extra jerseys because he sweats a lot. He’s got to change his pants a couple times through the game, but other than that, he’ll be good.” … Louisville closer Michael Prosecky enters the super regional with 11 saves, good enough for 17th in the nation… Aggie first baseman Jack Moss is ninth in the country in hits with 94 and has hit .577 through the postseason… In the last six games, A&M is hitting .354 as a team with a .574 slugging percentage and a .435 on-base percentage… Aggie freshman reliever Brad Rudis comes into the super regionals with four postseason appearances, picking a save and a 1.59 ERA… The Cardinals are 19th in the nation in stolen bases with 103, led by Levi Usher’s 36. Schlossnagle said his team has focused on bunt coverages to help with small-ball efforts.

