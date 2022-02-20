Herzog-led Aggies run-rule Kansas again

The Texas A&M softball team wrapped up a second straight perfect weekend with a 12-0 thumping of the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday at Davis Diamond.

A&M (11-0) scored seven runs in the first inning and coasted to its seventh run-rule victory of the season. Six different players knocked in runs in the first inning as the Aggies had five hits, took advantage of three walks and a Jayhawk error, while sending 12 to the plate.

Senior right-hander Makinzy Herzog was the beneficiary of the run support. Herzog (4-0) pitched four innings, striking out seven and walking two. Kansas (6-4) got nothing out of loading the bases in the second and third innings.

“She expects to be good, and she expects that we will be able to get out of tough situations,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “Kansas did us a huge favor with a base running mistake at third base in [the fourth], but Makinzy took advantage of that and shut the inning down. She knows that she can go out and throw strikes with the bases loaded, because she trusts the defense to make plays.”