Herzog-led Aggies run-rule Kansas again

The Texas A&M softball team wrapped up a second straight perfect weekend with a 12-0 thumping of the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday at Davis Diamond.
A&M (11-0) scored seven runs in the first inning and coasted to its seventh run-rule victory of the season. Six different players knocked in runs in the first inning as the Aggies had five hits, took advantage of three walks and a Jayhawk error, while sending 12 to the plate.
Senior right-hander Makinzy Herzog was the beneficiary of the run support. Herzog (4-0) pitched four innings, striking out seven and walking two. Kansas (6-4) got nothing out of loading the bases in the second and third innings.
“She expects to be good, and she expects that we will be able to get out of tough situations,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “Kansas did us a huge favor with a base running mistake at third base in [the fourth], but Makinzy took advantage of that and shut the inning down. She knows that she can go out and throw strikes with the bases loaded, because she trusts the defense to make plays.”
A&M ended with 11 hits as freshman Katie Dack had a pair of doubles and four runs batted in. Freshman Koko Wooley and sophomore Rylen Wiggins each added two hits with Wiggins having her third homer of the season. She had only one last year.
“I think the biggest takeaway was how we were able to hit throughout our lineup,” Evans said. “Eight out of our nine batters had a hit and the ninth got herself on base with a walk. We were really solid overall.”
It was the second time Kansas was manhandled by Herzog and Aggies on the weekend. A&M grabbed a 9-1 victory Friday by scoring four runs in the first as Herzog threw the second no-hitter of her career.
Stephen F. Austin defeated Missouri State 9-6 in Sunday’s other game at the A&M Invitational. A&M went 5-0 at its own tournament. Pittsburgh (5-4) went 3-1; Kansas went 2-3; and SFA (2-9) and Missouri State (2-8) each went 1-4. The Aggies went 5-0 last week at the Aggie Classic.