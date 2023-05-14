The series finale between Texas A&M baseball and Alabama is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch, according to an update from the athletic department.

Admission is free, other than premium seating, and gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on SEC Network+.

Field conditions at Blue Bell Park were assessed by head coach Jim Schlossnagle, deputy athletic director Chris Park and members of the Alabama staff at 4 p.m and it was deemed playable.

The A&M field staff worked throughout the afternoon to drain water from the outfield grass and warning tracks, even soaking water up with towels and pads then squeezing the water out in buckets. Those buckets were passed over the outfield fence to fans and parents who emptied them outside the field.

Wow. @aggiefieldstaff literally soaking up water with pads and towels and ringing it out into buckets. Serious work going on here. pic.twitter.com/G9umqTiC3B — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) May 14, 2023

The Sunday game was initially scheduled for a 3 p.m. start and was moved to noon on Saturday evening. A release was sent out by the athletic department Sunday morning that canceled the final game of the series, but the decision was reversed to a delay shortly after.

The Aggies (30-21) took the first game of the series Friday with an 11-5 win, followed by an Alabama run-rule victory Saturday by the score of 12-1.

The two programs remain tied in the Southeastern Conference West standings at 12-14, sitting in fourth place behind Arkansas (18-8), LSU (17-8) and Auburn (14-3).

A&M will close out its regular season with a Thursday-through-Saturday series at Mississippi State (25-24, 7-19).