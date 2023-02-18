For as highly touted as the Texas A&M baseball team’s returning veterans are, the freshmen have been stealing the show in the Aggies’ young season.

A pair of home runs by freshman left fielder Jace LaViolette and 3 2/3 scoreless innings of work by freshman reliever Justin Lamkin helped propel the Aggies to a 6-3 win over Seattle at Blue Bell Park on Saturday.

“We talked about how old our team was, but you’re an injury away from losing some of those guys, which we had that yesterday,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said, referring to senior right fielder Brett Minnich breaking his thumb in A&M’s 8-2 victory to open the series Friday. “But we have some really young players that we liked on this team. ... It’s going to take all of us to have the season we want.”

LaViolette’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth was part of a five-run inning that helped the Aggies (2-0) take a 5-3 lead. The freshman dialed in on a fastball and launched it 424 feet to right-center field. His second homer landed 10 yards closer to center field during the bottom of the eight and travelled 421 feet.

The Katy Tompkins graduate has started both games this season and is 4 for 7 with a team-high four RBIs.

“I couldn’t tell you to be honest,” LaViolette said if he knew he hit the homers over 420 feet. “I was too much in the moment, and I was having a lot of fun. If it goes over, it goes over no matter how far.”

Lamkin entered the game in the top of the fifth and quickly demonstrated a control of the strike zone that had evaded the two Aggie pitchers prior. He allowed two hits and one walk and struck out five.

“Lamkin was outstanding,” Schlossnagle said. “Made some big pitches. A big key to the game was him fielding his position. You know, he made a lot of good fielding plays.”

Three A&M freshmen were in the starting lineup Saturday, including catcher Max Kaufer and right fielder Karen Wells. In two games, Kaufer has drawn four walks and contributed a run and an RBI. He walked three times Saturday.

Wells took over for Minnich on Friday after the Aggie veteran broke his left thumb diving into first base on a close play. In his first start, Wells got his first hit as an Aggie and finished the day 1 for 4.

Seattle jumped to a 3-0 lead beginning with an RBI single by catcher Grant Heiser in the top of the first off starting pitcher Troy Wansing. Then in the fourth, A&M reliever Brad Rudis walked shortstop Kellen Carr with the bases loaded and gave up a fielder’s choice RBI to first baseman Matt Boissoneault — both runs were Wansing’s property. The Purdue transfer allowed three runs on four hits and struck out seven with three walks over 3 1/3 innings. He also hit two batters.

Rudis (1-0) lasted an inning, and while he didn’t allow a run of his own, he walked two and hit a batter. Still, the Aggies’ big rally in the bottom of the fourth inning helped him pick up his first win of the season.

In total, Aggie pitchers allowed 11 free passes via walks and hit batters.

“Too many free baserunners,” Schlossnagle said. “I think it was a positive step simply because [Wansing] hasn’t pitched in this environment. I asked [Carson] Lambert this morning what his heartbeat was like when he came in the game, and he said, ‘Unlike anything I’ve ever felt before.’ So no disrespect ... pitching here is not like pitching in the Midwest or like the West Coast. That’s not a slam. That’s just a fact.”

A&M senior second baseman Austin Bost also hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, and center fielder Jordan Thompson scored on a passed ball.

Redhawk starter Nestor German took the loss after giving up four runs on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.

A&M junior left-hander Will Johnson picked up his first save of the season, closing the ninth while allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

“Will did a really nice job,” Schlossnagle said. “His stuff looked great, and that’s probably going to be his role most of the season.”

The Aggies will look for the series sweep at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Right-hander Chris Cortez is slated to take the mound for the Aggies opposite left-hander Kian Hogan.

NOTES — The Aggies honored recently retired public address announcer Rick Hill prior to Saturday’s game, including Hill throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Hill spent the last 30 years in the PA booth at Blue Bell Park, announcing the names of many Aggie greats and playing music and sound effects that created many of A&M baseball’s traditions. Hill announced his retirement from the role this offseason. On Saturday, he threw a strike while wearing a maroon sport coat and his grandson’s baseball glove. “For me, it was a culmination of being an Aggie baseball fan for almost 40 years and as the PA announcer for 30 years,” he said. “Just a fabulous experience for me here today.”