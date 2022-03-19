Four-run ninth carries Texas A&M baseball team over LSU for 2-0 start in SEC

An opportunistic Texas A&M baseball team scored four unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning for an 11-7 victory over eighth-ranked LSU in Southeastern Conference play Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium.

A&M’s Ryan Targac walked to lead off the ninth, stole second and scored on a throwing error by LSU third baseman Jacob Berry on Taylor Smith’s grounder. Logan Britt struck out, but Kole Kaler’s RBI single gave the Aggies a 9-7 lead. Austin Bost also singled, but Kaler was thrown out stealing third. LSU opted to intentionally walk Jack Moss, and A&M broke the game open with a two-run double by Troy Claunch.

A&M reliever Robert Hogan (1-1), who got the final out in the eighth, worked a hitless ninth as the Aggies (12-6, 2-0) clinched their fifth series against LSU (14-5, 0-2) since joining the SEC in 2012-13. A&M had 12 hits and 10 walks. Only six of the Aggies’ runs were earned because of two LSU errors.

LSU tied the game at 7 in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of runs after the first two hitters struck out against Joseph Menefee, who walked two with two outs. He was replaced by Brad Rudis, who walked the bases full and gave up a two-run single to Tyler McManus.

Targac, who returned to the starting lineup this weekend after missing two games, had three hits with two runs batted in. Moss and Dylan Rock each added two hits, while Smith and Britt each drove in two runs.

A&M scored two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 6-3 lead.

Targac tied the score on a triple down the right-field line that scored Rock, who hit a leadoff single in the fourth. Britt plated Targac with a single for a 4-3 lead. A&M made LSU pay for an error, walk and wild pitch in the fifth. Targac singled in a run, and Smith followed with a sacrifice fly.

LSU pulled within 6-5 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by McManus and back-to-back doubles by Berry and Cade Doughty.

A&M added a run in the seventh after loading the bases with walks to Brett Minnich and Smith sandwiched by a Targac single. With two outs, Britt struck out on a wild pitch that allowed Minnich to score.

The teams exchanged two runs in the second. The Aggies loaded the bases on a single by Minnich, a double by Rock and a walk by Targac. Smith and Britt followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies. LSU answered with a two-run homer by Giovanni DiGiacomo that was ruled a ground-rule double on the field but changed by video review.

LSU had only seven hits, two each by McManus and Doughty. The Tigers used six pitchers with the fifth, Devin Fontentot (1-1), taking the loss. Starter Blake Money lasted only 3 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits.

A&M used four pitchers. Micah Dallas started and lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits, striking out six and walking two. Menefee, Rudis and Hogan combined to allow only one hit and two runs in 4 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and six walks.

A&M went 4 for 17 with runners in scoring position, stranding 12.

The final game of the series will be at 2 p.m. Sunday.