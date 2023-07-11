Texas A&M reliever Will Johnston went into the 2023 Major League Baseball draft with an open mind.

Earning the chance to play professional baseball has been his dream, but those chances are for a limited few ballplayers. He was prepared for anything.

“There’s so many different things that could happen, right?” Johnston said. “It was kind of one of those things where you can’t have expectations. You’ve just got to be prepared for whatever and that’s really where I was at. I was just sitting by the phone and waiting.”

Tuesday, the call finally came.

Johnston was one of four Aggies to hear his name called in the final 10 rounds of the draft, bringing A&M’s total number of players drafted in the 20 rounds to seven.

Surrounded by family at his home in Keller, Johnston first saw his name appear on the MLB.com draft tracker.

“It was just pure shock, honestly, because it’s just been a dream since I started playing baseball to go play in the big leagues and that’s what I plan to do,” Johnston said. “It was just sheer shock, excitement and joy.”

Johnston was the third Aggie selected Tuesday, with the Oakland Athletics taking him as the 376th overall pick (13th round).

Four picks into the draft’s final day, Aggie first baseman Jack Moss was selected by the Cincinnati Reds as the 318th overall pick. Nineteen picks later in the 11th round, the Seattle Mariners took pitcher Brandyn Garcia as the 337th overall pick. Outfielder Stanley Tucker was taken by the Boston Red Sox as the 565th overall pick (19th round).

Tucker told The Eagle he plans to sign and finish his degree at A&M.

The A&M baseball program is expecting all drafted players to sign and forego any remaining availability, though those in the program had not confirmed that with every player.

Johnston will join an Oakland organization that drafted A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer in the fifth round and also took Aggie starting pitcher Micah Dallas in the 2022 draft.

“It’s a little sense of comfort,” Johnston said. “You’re not playing college baseball anymore. From everything I’ve heard, it’s a business now. It’s still baseball, but it’s a little bit different. So I think having guys like Micah that have already gone through this. ... and going though the early stages of this with Nathan will be nice. It will be comforting.”

Johnston started and relieved for the Aggies for four seasons, going 6-4 with a 5.77 ERA. He threw 98.1 innings, allowing 104 hits and 68 runs (63 earned), while striking out 132. Johnston was a part of a group of Aggies who saw the lows of missing the Southeastern Conference tournament and endured a coaching change, only to make the College World Series the following season and reach the national semifinals.

“God had a plan and it wasn’t exactly how I drew it up and those things taught me a lot of life lessons that you can’t learn other than just experiencing them,” Johnston said. “There are a ton of things that I learned in my time at A&M and I wouldn’t trade any of the experiences or adversities for any of it.”

Moss, who transferred from Arizona State, paced the Aggies this season in batting average (.355) and on-base percentage (.457), but has never been a huge power threat in his two seasons in Aggieland. His four home runs ranked eighth on the roster in 2023.

In two seasons with the Aggies, Moss batted .368 with 196 hits and 87 RBIs. He slugged .493 and reached base at a .437 clip.

Moss will join former A&M pitchers Joseph Menefee and Christian Roa in the Reds’ organization.

“It was awesome to see Jack fly off the board quick,” Johnston said. “I think everybody has a decent understanding of who Jack is as player and how special he really is.”

Garcia worked his way into a back of the bullpen role by the end of the 2023 season after transferring from Quinnipiac. He was 3-3 with a 5.66 ERA in 47.1 innings.

Former Aggie pitcher Bryce Miller recently made his debut with the Mariners and outfielder Zach DeLoach is currently playing for Seattle’s Triple A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers.

“Seeing Brandyn go, the growth that that guy had at A&M in one year, where he comes in from Quinnipiac," Johnston said. "The baseball culture at the Q is a lot different than it is at Texas A&M in then SEC. So, it was amazing to see that guy grow in one year and he’s immensely talented and he’s going to be a big-leaguer. That guy is really special.”

Tucker saw limited time in one season with the Aggies after transferring from New Mexico Junior College. He hit .273 in 20 games, driving in two runs on six hits. He was frequently used as a late-inning defensive substitution in center field.

“It was really cool to see Stanley go,” Johnston said. “That guy is so talented. I know he didn’t have a ton of at-bats for us this year, but what a guy. It’s really tough to be a junior college kid and come to a big school and not immediately play and that guy handled it better than anybody. What a teammate he is.”

Aggie seniors Austin Bost and Brett Minnich were not drafted and did not announce free-agent deals after the draft Tuesday.

“I’m hoping that they still get an opportunity with an undrafted free-agent deal,” Johnston said. “Those guys — what they did for A&M and what they did for me, just being my friend and my teammate, was super special.”

Three one-time Aggies, who transferred away from the school also were drafted Tuesday, including pitcher Khristian Curtis (Pittsburgh Pirates), outfielder Logan Britt (Los Angeles Angels) and shortstop Kalae Harrison (Pittsburgh Pirates). A&M Consolidated High School alumnus and TCU pitcher Garrett Wright was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 20th round.

Johnston might be about to start living his dream, but he won’t soon forget the impact A&M has made on his life, he said.

“I would tell that younger me to cherish every single moment, because Texas A&M has given me not only the opportunities to get a degree in finance from the Mays Business School, it has given me the opportunity to pitch in the College World Series," Johnston said. "It’s given me a sense of pride and a sense of belonging and to be able to wear that Aggie ring around, it means a lot more to me than just some thing I wear on my hand."