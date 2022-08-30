Former Texas A&M slugger Mike Scanlin part of a heavy-hitter Aggie hall of fame class

Former Texas A&M outfielder Mike Scanlin made a name for himself in Aggieland with his power numbers at the plate.

On Friday, he will be more than content to bat leadoff.

Scanlin is one of eight Aggies who will be inducted into the athletics department hall of fame Friday during the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions. The class includes former football players Johnny Manziel, Mike Evans and Luke Joeckel and recently retired women’s basketball coach Gary Blair.

“I might have been a power hitter, but there’s no way I’m going to speak after these guys,” Scanlin said with a laugh. “So I volunteered to speak first in front of this crowd.”

The numbers Scanlin produced during his four-year career with the Aggies from 1983-86 prove him every bit worthy of the department’s high honor.

Scanlin held 13 school records when he left A&M, including the career home run record with 43. During his second-team All-American senior season, Scanlin launched 20 home runs with a .329 batting average. That included hitting two home runs in a single inning against old Southwest Conference rival Texas Tech.

“A&M and playing ball there were probably my greatest years, prior to and then playing some minor league baseball after that,” said Scanlin, who played three seasons in the minor leagues. “I always reference back to A&M and just the friendships that I developed and the camaraderie that we had.”

Both his love for baseball and A&M began in his hometown of Bryan, where he started playing in the Bryan Little League system. By the end of high school at Houston Westbury, Scanlin held scholarship offers from almost every Southwest Conference program, but only one called to his heart.

“That was always my first intent was always Texas A&M,” he said. “And so when I got the call from [head coach Tom Chandler], it was just the greatest day of my life, because now my childhood dream was going to be fulfilled.”

Scanlin played on the NCAA regional team in Chandler’s last season at the helm of the Aggies in 1984, and he helped A&M win a SWC championship team in his final season. He was a career .319 hitter with a .605 slugging percentage and 154 RBIs.

Now Scanlin’s 20-home run mark in 1986 ranks third in the Aggie record books for a single season. His career home run mark ranks fourth behind John Byington’s 47, Scott Livingstone’s 50 and leader Daylon Holt’s 56.

But he says more than the statistics or accolades he achieved at A&M were the relationships he built that remain at the forefront of his mind years after playing.

“I actually got the honor of playing for two hall of fame coaches at A&M, Tom Chandler and Mark Johnson,” he said. “That was a great thrill. Coach Johnson was a very spiritual man and instilled God in us, and Coach Chandler was at the end of his career and had a lot of great stores.”

His high school sweetheart Denise, who became his wife, had the opportunity to see the entirety of his college career as a Diamond Darling at A&M. They have now been married for 36 years.

His induction into the A&M Hall of Fame will be shared with his three children, Hayley, Michael and Hilary and their spouses, none of whom got to see him launching moonshots at Olsen Field.

The power of that moment will not be lost on the former A&M slugger.

“It’s one of those moments where had I been inducted five years out of playing baseball, they would not have been in this moment with me,” Scanlin said. “I would not have been able to enjoy Friday night with them, and that is the greatest thrill and greatest moment and greatest highlight of that evening is that they get to be there with me.”

• NOTES -- Friday night's Hall of Fame class will include Triin Aljand (women's swimming and diving), Bernard King (men's basketball) and Chuck McGuire (baseball). Cathy Capps also will be a Hall of Honor inductee, and David Johnson (baseball, basketball) will receive the Lettermen's Lifetime Achievement Award.