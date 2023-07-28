For the last nine years of his life, baseball took the driver’s seat for former Texas A&M player Nick Banks.

But this month Banks decided it was time to merge onto the exit ramp and let his family, which features 2-year-old Harlow and another baby on the way, take the wheel.

After the 2023 American Association All-Star Game, Banks announced he was retiring from his six-year professional career to spend more time with his growing family.

“It was just the right time for me to move on,” Banks said. “I talked a lot about it with my family. My wife ... we’re about to have our second in October, so it was just kind of that time where I wasn’t getting any younger and needed to step away from the game and spend more time with the family.”

The outfielder spent this season with the independent Lake Country DockHounds in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, hoping to rejoin a team affiliated with a major league organization. He was named a reserve for the East Division All-Stars and finished this year with a .300 batting average, .374 on-base percentage and .502 slugging percentage in 57 games in the American Association.

Banks graduated from Tomball and spent three seasons at A&M from 2014-16 then was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Washington Nationals. He bounced around the lower levels of the minor leagues before reaching Triple-A Rochester in 2021 and returned again in 2022. Over his two seasons in the highest level of the minors, Banks hit .243 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs.

He was demoted to High-A Wilmington and played nine games with the Blue Rocks in 2022 before being cut.

“The daily grind, the mental aspect of the game, is definitely something you can’t prepare for,” Banks said. “In college, you play three to four times a week, and then you go to pro ball and you’re playing every single day and you have one off day a week. In retrospect, you’re seeing every best college team’s ace everyday. There’s no break. You’re going to have to be locked in every single day, and if you’re not, you’re going to have bad games, and those bad games are going to turn into three games.”

Banks said the biggest adjustment to pro baseball was learning to handle the daily focus.

He shined at A&M, hitting .324 with a .398 on-base percentage and .482 slugging percentage while patrolling the outfield and helping the Aggies win an Southeastern Conference championship. He earned multiple All-America and All-SEC nods during his three-year career. For all the prestige that comes with being a professional player, Banks said he would go back and roam the grass at Blue Bell Park in a heartbeat.

“That’s how much I loved playing there,” Banks said. “It prepares you in ways that you wouldn’t really expect, and I think it just really depends on the program that you’re at. I was at the program under [former head coach Rob] Childress, and the way that he prepared us to have a routine and take care of ourselves, that’s what really helped me the most in pro ball is being prepared when I got there.”

Banks said he began considering retirement in January when it became clear the road back to an MLB affiliated team would be an uphill battle. Though his wife and daughter had been able to live with him last summer, they were in separate cities this summer while she progressed through the pregnancy of their second child. It was an obstacle Banks no longer wanted to face.

“This year was opposite where my wife had to stay home with our daughter, Harlow, while she was pregnant,” he said. “I’m in Wisconsin 17 hours away, so we definitely had our struggles this year. It’s just hard being away from your family.”

With the decision made in his mind, Banks said he was able to sit back and take in the exhibition all-star game before he hung up his cleats for good. He already has a job lined up to be a project manager in the Houston area near his home in Tomball and at some point plans to get back into baseball as a coach or private instructor.

Baseball might be on the back burner now, but Banks said he’s thankful for the friendships he built in the game and all of the good times he spent on the diamond over the years.

“Getting drafted, that’s every kid’s dream,” Banks said. “But really it’s meeting guys that you never thought you’d ever come face-to-face with and just the camaraderie of teammates turning into lifelong friends and people that were in my wedding ... I think that’s what I take away most from baseball is the relationships.