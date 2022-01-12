 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Texas A&M baseball player Jim Bratsen to be inducted into Hill Athletic Hall of Fame
0 Comments

Former Texas A&M baseball player Jim Bratsen to be inducted into Hill Athletic Hall of Fame

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Texas A&M baseball player Jim Bratsen will be inducted posthumously into the Hill College Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 20. Bratsen played his freshman season at Hill in 1972 before transferring to A&M, where he earned All-Southwest Conference honors in 1975 and was the team’s Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player. Bratsen was a coach and teacher at Navasota for more than three decades. He died last February of pneumonia after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The induction ceremony will be at 7:15 p.m. at the Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady he needed one more catch for $500K jackpot

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert