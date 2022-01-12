Former Texas A&M baseball player Jim Bratsen to be inducted into Hill Athletic Hall of Fame

Former Texas A&M baseball player Jim Bratsen will be inducted posthumously into the Hill College Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 20. Bratsen played his freshman season at Hill in 1972 before transferring to A&M, where he earned All-Southwest Conference honors in 1975 and was the team’s Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player. Bratsen was a coach and teacher at Navasota for more than three decades. He died last February of pneumonia after being hospitalized for COVID-19.