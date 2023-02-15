Former Texas A&M baseball player Brooks Raley was named to the United States’ 30-man roster for the World Baseball Classic set for March 7-21. Raley pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, finishing with a 2.68 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings. He was traded to the New York Mets in December. The U.S. will open Pool C play against Great Britain at 8 p.m. March 11 at Chase Field in Phoenix.