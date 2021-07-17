 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M assistant baseball coach hired by South Carolina
Former Texas A&M assistant baseball coach Chad Caillet has been hired as an assistant at South Carolina, according to TheBigSpur.com.

Caillet spent two seasons at A&M, serving as hitting coach while working with infielders defensively. He also served as third-base coach. He was not retained when A&M fired head coach Rob Childress and replaced him with TCU’s Jim Schlossnagle.

Caillet replaces Trip Couch, who left South Carolina to take an assistant coaching job at Arizona.

A graduate of Southern Miss, Caillet spent 12 seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater before moving to A&M in July 2019.

