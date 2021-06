Former Texas A&M assistant baseball coach Justin Seely is reportedly headed to Oklahoma State as an assistant with the Cowboys, according to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Seely spent 13 seasons at A&M, the first in 2009 as a volunteer assistant and the next 12 as a full-time assistant under former head coach Rob Childress. He finished his tenure at A&M as the Aggies’ recruiting coordinator and outfield and hitting coach.