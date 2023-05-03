Former Texas A&M pitcher Bryce Miller in his major league debut with the Seattle Mariners retired the first 16 Oakland batters he faced on Tuesday night.

Miller went six innings, allowing only two hits and one run. He struck out 10 with no walks, getting a no-decision in the Mariners’ 2-1 victory.

“Pretty good way to start off your major league career," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "Unbelievable performance tonight by Bryce Miller. Calm, cool as any young player I’ve ever seen really getting the opportunity to start his first major league game.”

Miller touched 97 mph with his fastball, effectively mixing in two types of sliders and throwing one change-up (which got him a strike-three looking for the first out of the sixth). During one stretch, from the first inning through the second, the right-hander struck out five consecutive batters.

Miller's 10 strikeouts are the most ever for a pitcher in his Mariners' debut. Miller is only the third pitcher in AL/NL history with 10-plus strikeouts and zero walks in his debut, joining Stephen Strasburg and Johnny Cueto.

Tony Kemp, one of the few A’s veterans, broke up Miller’s perfect-game bid with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning on a single up the middle. Kemp advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Esteury Ruiz’s sharp two-out double down the left-field line.

The 24-year-old Miller came back to strike out Ryan Noda swinging through a 95-mph fastball for the last out of the sixth. It was the 81st and final pitch.

Miller, who was called up from Double-A Arkansas earlier in the day, thought of his perfect-game bid in the minors as the game unfolded.

"My last game of the year last year, I think I went into the sixth, as well, but it’s a little different here," he said. "This is probably a little cooler.”

Oakland’s starting pitcher was Mason Miller - no relation - who didn’t allow a hit for seven innings in his third major-league start. He left after 100 pitches. Mason Miller, born Aug. 24, 1998, made his big league debut on April 19. He struck out six and walked four.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bryce Miller was born Aug. 23, 1998. He was taken by Seattle in the fourth round in the 2021 MLB Draft. Miller was 0-2 at Arkansas year in four starts. He had a 6.41 earned run average for the 14-7 Travelers with 18 strikeouts and three walks in 19 2/3 innings.

Miller in his last start allowed one hit and one run in five innings in a 4-1 loss to Tulsa. He struck out five and walked one. Miller pitched in four exhibition games this season with two starts. He was 0-2 in 12 innings.

Miller is 7-6 in his minor league career with a 3.65 ERA. He has 196 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings.

Miller in his three seasons at A&M went 8-6 with a 4.07 ERA in 110 2/3 innings with 141 strikeouts and 57 walks, working as a starter and in the backend of the bullpen, earning four saves.

Miller made his MLB debut in front of 2,583 fans, the fewest fans at the Oakland Coliseum in a year.