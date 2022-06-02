For first time in career, Texas A&M's Schlossnagle selects opening game at regional

For a head baseball coach who has taken part in 16 NCAA tournament regionals, trying new and different strategies doesn’t come often.

But for the first time in his career, Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle elected to take the first game of the College Station Regional this season with a bet put down on the 12th Man in the process.

The Aggies will open the regional at 1 p.m. Friday against Oral Roberts at Blue Bell Park. Host teams traditionally take the second game of the regional, but TCU will play Louisiana at 7 p.m. Friday as A&M rests for Saturday’s game.

“There’s just so many tremendous advantages to that,” Schlossnagle said of playing the opener. “You get to take batting practice on the field. If there’s rain ... I’ve been a part of regionals where the first game is played and the second game didn’t, which completely changes the bracket. In this regional, the losers’ bracket game on Saturday starts at noon, which would be a really quick turnaround if you played a night game or if the first game goes longer.”

In hindsight, Schlossnagle said, the crowds at TCU still would have filled Lupton Stadium for an earlier game, but he never wanted to test the theory. Now at A&M, he said he believes that if the Aggies are hosting, their fans will come no matter when first pitch is scheduled.

“The places I’ve been before, I was always really concerned about the crowd and making sure we had a great atmosphere,” he said. “Probably overthought it a little bit. Probably should have done it before now, but I always told myself that if I was ever at a place of this size, where I believe the fans are going to come anyway, that I would vote to play the first game.”

It’s a page out of former Texas head coach Augie Garrido’s playbook. Schlossnagle said he was close to the longtime coaching legend, and the first-year Aggie head coach also consulted former LSU head coaches Skip Bertman and Paul Mainieri, who often chose to play the first game at a home regional.

A&M requested the time slot when they issued their bid to host an NCAA regional weeks prior to their selection, Schlossnagle said.

The difference is negligible for Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar. As the visiting team, the routine will be the same, he said.

“We’re going to be in a hotel, and whether it’s early or late, it doesn’t really matter,” Folmar said. “A lot of times when you get to this point, some of the pressure becomes on the team that is hosting, that is the home team.”

The pressure also will be on the shoulders of the Golden Eagles’ starter Legend Smith, who is tasked with facing an Aggie offense that led the Southeastern Conference in batting average (.290) and runs scored (233) in league play. Smith is 7-4 with a 2.41 ERA, the lowest of any pitcher with a minimum of one inning pitched per team game in the College Station Regional.

“A&M has been good offensively all year long,” Folmar said. “For us to have a chance and stay in the game, we’re going to have to pitch really well, and there’s no question about it.”

The Aggies will counter with Micah Dallas, who is making his second start after being removed from the weekend rotation in May. Dallas (5-3) gave up just one hit over five shutout innings against Florida in the first game of last week’s SEC tournament. Dallas ranks fourth among pitchers in the regional field in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.33).

“It’s an honor. It really is,” Dallas said of getting the first start of the regional. “I’m thankful for it, thankful for the opportunity. But ... it really is just another game, and so I can’t make too big of a deal [of it].”

NOTES

• TCU waiting for shot at old coach: TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos was quick to say that the Horned Frogs’ presence in the College Station Regional was not about the reunion between TCU and its former head coach, Schlossnagle.

But on Thursday, TCU’s players said they were ready for the opportunity to take on A&M.

“We still have got to play Louisiana first,” TCU infielder Tommy Sacco said. “If it works out that we get to play [Schlossnagle], that’s going to be an experience that we’ve kind of been looking forward to and thinking about ever since he left.”

• Roccaforte family reunion: Louisiana infielder Carson Roccaforte will have family in the stands when he takes the field at Blue Bell Park. Some family members have traveled from his hometown of Beaumont, but one also lives in town.

Roccaforte’s cousin is Aggie men’s basketball assistant coach Steve Roccaforte, who said he will try to make it to one of his games this weekend, basketball offseason schedule allowing.

The two have chatted ever since the bracket was released, Carson Roccaforte said. His relative’s role at A&M has made him somewhat of an Aggie basketball fan as well.

“I never had [followed A&M basketball] until he got the job here, but yeah, I do a little bit,” Carson Roccaforte said.

• Former A&M assistant happy to be at Blue Bell: Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs served as an assistant coach under Rob Childress from 2006-10. He said he’s looking forward to the atmosphere the NCAA tournament brings to Blue Bell Park.

“This is a special place, and it’s one of a kind,” Deggs said. “I know a lot of people still here, and they’re going to do it right, and it will be a great experience for these kids.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.