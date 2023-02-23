The fifth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team will play the Portland Pilots in a three-game series with games at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Blue Bell Park. It’s the second straight weekend the Aggies will face a West Coast team.

A&M (3-1) opened with a sweep of Seattle, outscoring the Redhawks 28-7.

The Aggies then lost to Lamar 7-4 on Tuesday.

“After a game like that, you just can’t wait to get back out there and show what you can do,” A&M junior shortstop Hunter Haas said.

Lamar (4-0) ended a 10-game losing streak against the Aggies with 10 hits and six pitchers limiting A&M to five hits, only one for extra bases.

“Lamar played really well,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We had a lot of good at-bats. We hit a lot of balls hard, [but] just not enough and they didn’t fall in. I thought we played well defensively. We pitched OK.”

A year ago in Schlossnagle’s first season at A&M, the Aggies started slowly going 10-6 but improved and reached the College World Series.

Schlossnagle wasn’t too concerned about the midweek loss because of his team’s effort.

“You’re trying to learn about your team,” Schlossnagle said. “And the only way to do that is play the games and see what happens.”

A&M will have opportunities to show its worth in the next 10 days. After facing the Pilots and a Tuesday home game with Houston Christian, the Aggies will compete in the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, taking on 16th-ranked Louisville and 24th-ranked Texas Tech sandwiched around Rice.

Portland, though, will be a good test. The Pilots went 32-23 last season, including 17-10 in the West Coast Conference to finish second behind San Diego.

“We’re pretty anxious,” A&M sophomore right-hander Robert Hogan said. “I’m not going to lie. We’re really hunting for people. We have a target on our back, and we’re not going to let that stop us. We’re going to keep going and be us.”

The Pilots opened the season by taking three of four road games from Utah Tech, hitting 10 home runs, three by junior outfielder Jake Holcroft. Graduate catcher Nich Klemp has a nation-leading 13 hits.

“They definitely play a West Coast brand of baseball,” Schlossnagle said. “They’re going to make you handle the ball.”

Portland struck out only 18 times in 147 at-bats in the opening series.

• NOTES — A&M will don its Corps of Cadets uniforms for Sunday’s game. “Ever since I came to A&M, I’ve been enamored by the history and traditions of this place with certainly the Corps being one of them,” Schlossnagle said, adding that the belts are the same ones worn by the Corps. The team spent an evening with the Corps during the fall. ... The WCC coaches picked Portland to finish fourth behind Gonzaga, San Diego and BYU in the 11-team league. Pilot pitchers Peter Allegro, a graduate, and junior Brock Gillis along with Holcroft made the 14-player all-preseason team. Gillis went 9-2 last year with a 2.24 ERA. ... A&M’s starting pitchers for the series will be junior right-hander Nathan Dettmer (0-0, 0.00 ERA), sophomore left-hander Troy Wansing (0-0, 8.10) and sophomore right-hander Chris Cortez (1-0, 3.60). Portland will counter with right-handers Joey Gartrell (1-0, 3.60) and Gillis (0-0, 9.00) and sophomore right-hander Nick Brink (1-0, 0.00).