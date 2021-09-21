Fall practice opens Jim Schlossnagle era of Texas A&M baseball

NOTES — Bost is the brother of A&M backup quarterback Blake Bost, who saw his first action for the Aggies in cleanup time of Saturday’s 34-0 win over New Mexico. “Goosebumps,” Austin Bost said of watching his brother play. “It was crazy. I never thought I would see it, but he deserves it. He’s worked really hard, and he deserves more than this. It was awesome to see him get out there and get some snaps.” ... Schlossnagle said the recent recruiting dead period enabled him to finally get settled in to College Station and purchase a house, all of which he said was “a great life change for me personally.” So far, Schlossnagle said he has been to A&M’s two home football games and a Midnight Yell practice. “I don’t think anyone can prepare you for your first Midnight Yell practice when there’s 40,000 or 50,000 people there like there was for Kent State and to go out there and see 97,000 against Kent State in the game itself and against New Mexico last week ... it’s amazing. There isn’t a day that goes by where I’m not more impressed with the power and the strength, the tradition, everything that goes into this great university, and just to be one small part of it is an honor that I don’t take lightly.” ... Schlossnagle said he has had a few conversations with head football coach Jimbo Fisher. While Schlossnagle said he wants to pick Fisher’s brain on college football, Fisher usually wants to talk college baseball.