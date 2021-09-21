Fall practice opens Jim Schlossnagle era of Texas A&M baseball

Texas A&M sophomore shortstop Kalae Harrison is one of the few Aggie baseball players who should know his way around the program after starting all of his freshman season.
But things around Blue Bell Park have changed in a half of a year under new head coach Jim Schlossnagle.
“It kind of feels again like freshman year in a way just because everything is new, all the faces around you,” Harrison said. “It’s nice to get that feeling again, to get excited again and compete for fall ball.”
The Aggies kicked off their first official practice under the new regime Tuesday when they opened fall drills.
Some changes in the program were strikingly obvious. The banging sound of upbeat music that typically served as a soundtrack to Aggie baseball practice was gone. When addressing his team Tuesday, Schlossnagle said music is fine for batting practice, but the coaches need to be heard during instructional periods.
Many of the players were new, too. Harrison is one of just 15 returners on a fall roster of 43.
But not everything is new. Harrison is one of the few Aggies who can feel with some certainty that he is already slotted into the starting lineup.
“There are guys like Kalae Harrison, an established player ... you’ve got to think he’s going to be a part of the lineup at some point. Nothing’s guaranteed,” Schlossnagle said. “I’ve tried to come into it with a clean slate, and we’ll do that for the most part every year. As guys build stock in the program, then you’re going to tend to give them the benefit of the doubt. Right now, it’s wide open, and that’s been great.”
Nine of the new Aggies came to A&M through the NCAA transfer portal under the new coaching staff.
“They bring a certain level of confidence and experience, depending on how much they play,” Schlossnagle said. “There are two or three of those guys who were everyday players for their school, and there’s a couple of other guys that weren’t, so they’re not as experienced. They understand the grind of college baseball. They understand what it’s like to go through a course of an entire week.”
A&M’s coaches hope to begin assessing their roster when they launch into intrasquad games beginning Friday and Sunday. Until Tuesday, A&M’s pitchers have only thrown to live batters once during the previous three weeks of skill development, Schlossnagle said.
Everything through fall camp is built around the pitchers and the time they need to get work against live batters, Schlossnagle said.
“Bating practice is great,” Schlossnagle said. “Drill work is great, but nothing replaces actual game experience, and so getting to see how guys react in that little more elevated competitive environment is what we’re looking forward to.”
A&M’s fall practice schedule will culminate with exhibition games against Houston on Oct. 8 and Lamar on Oct. 22 at Blue Bell Park.
On Tuesday, it started with the basics all the way down to what types of practice uniforms should be worn in every training scenario.
“Schloss preaches to come out every single day and get 1% better every single day, and I think that’s going to help us out a lot,” junior outfielder Austin Bost said.
NOTES — Bost is the brother of A&M backup quarterback Blake Bost, who saw his first action for the Aggies in cleanup time of Saturday’s 34-0 win over New Mexico. “Goosebumps,” Austin Bost said of watching his brother play. “It was crazy. I never thought I would see it, but he deserves it. He’s worked really hard, and he deserves more than this. It was awesome to see him get out there and get some snaps.” ... Schlossnagle said the recent recruiting dead period enabled him to finally get settled in to College Station and purchase a house, all of which he said was “a great life change for me personally.” So far, Schlossnagle said he has been to A&M’s two home football games and a Midnight Yell practice. “I don’t think anyone can prepare you for your first Midnight Yell practice when there’s 40,000 or 50,000 people there like there was for Kent State and to go out there and see 97,000 against Kent State in the game itself and against New Mexico last week ... it’s amazing. There isn’t a day that goes by where I’m not more impressed with the power and the strength, the tradition, everything that goes into this great university, and just to be one small part of it is an honor that I don’t take lightly.” ... Schlossnagle said he has had a few conversations with head football coach Jimbo Fisher. While Schlossnagle said he wants to pick Fisher’s brain on college football, Fisher usually wants to talk college baseball.