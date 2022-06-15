Encouragement from the 1989 A&M baseball team and others offers College World Series boost to this year's squad

OMAHA, Neb. — When the Texas A&M baseball team entered its locker room at Blue Bell Park earlier this week a note was at every locker.

The letter was from Jeff Bernet, a member of the 1989 Southwest Conference championship team that's considered to be the program's best. That team lost only seven games, starting 40-1, but the last two losses came at home in regionals to LSU which advanced to the College World Series.

A&M has made five trips to Omaha since that conference champion squad, but the note designated this team as the group to take on a mantle of historic proportions. This squad reminds Bernet of the famed 1989 squad, which missed a College World Series and still finished No. 2 in the Baseball America poll, behind national champion Wichita State.

“I’ve watched every game this year, so I just really believe they can do anything they just set their minds to,” Bernet said. “I saw it when they played against LSU. They use flipped a switch when the lights turned on and that’s really what the letter is about.”

After detailing the finer points of that 1989 squad, which Benet insisted he was but a small part, the letter challenged this year’s Aggie team.

“Even Wichita State knew the best team was not [in Omaha],” Bernet wrote to the players. “In [two] weeks, this is all going to change. I know it, and you need to know it. This team gives me an eerie sense of calmness I only get this when I know something big is about to happen.”

After putting his thoughts to paper, he reached out to director of baseball operations Jason Hutchins. He thought if the coaching staff deemed the message was something the players could use, pass it along.

“It’s just cool to see all these other past Aggies that have played here or have just gone to school here that are supporting us and really want to see us succeed,” A&M current outfielder Brett Minnich said.

Benet said in the letter the players of the ’89 team have been in constant chatter about this team.

“The sole reason I wrote it is, I know you play better when you know you’re going to win or you really feel you’re going to win," Bernet said. "That’s what I was trying to translate in that letter. I want them to know they are going to win it all, because that way they can relax and play loose and that is when you play the best.”

It didn’t stop with a letter.

Tuesday at the last practice before leaving for Omaha, the players were greeted by a large congratulatory banner outside the locker room. The sign, created by several former lettermen, read: “Thank you for making us proud. Cherish the experience. … very few of us earned the opportunity. Have fun & enjoy the ride.”

Wednesday, as the team left, approximately 100 fans gathered to cheer, high fives and hug the players. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle shook as many hands as possible. This is his sixth College World Series, but his first at A&M.

“When you come to a place like this, you instantly feel that you’re part of something way, way bigger than yourself,” Schlossnagle said. “So, whether it’s former players, former students or the 12th Man — knowing that stuff’s behind you and you have an entire community pulling your way is a great feeling.”

Fans also showed up for A&M's first practice in Omaha on Wednesday at Bellevue East High School. After practice, three young boys — Oliver, Viktor and Felix Valivaara — made a beeline for A&M slugger Jack Moss. Their mother, Chelle Valivaara, said Moss’ signature was a must-have for her boys, all Omaha natives.

The outpouring struck transfer starting pitcher Micah Dallas, who already has one trip to Omaha under his belt while with Texas Tech.

“It’s really special," Dallas said. "It’s something that you wouldn’t ever get at any other university and that’s the reason A&M is the way it is."

Friday at 1 p.m. against Oklahoma in the CWS opener the Aggies will begin their trek to officially become the program's best.

“Our ’89 team is not willing to say it out loud, but we are all feeling our reign [as the best A&M baseball team ever] is about to be over. … At the end, when the lights finally go down, and you take your encore bow, you are going to have a ring that says, “National Champion” on it,” Bernet wrote to the team.

