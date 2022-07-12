Eighth-inning hit, strong bullpen outing lifts Bombers past Cane Cutters

The Brazos Valley Bombers still lead the Texas Collegiate League thanks to a clutch hit and a bounce-back performance by the bullpen in a 3-2 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Tuesday night at Edible Field.

The Bombers (21-10) kept the lead in the wooden-bat league by rallying from the 2-0 deficit, preventing the Cane Cutters (20-12) from sweeping the two-game series. Brazos Valley’s Brayden Evans delivered an eighth-inning, go-ahead single that scored Jackson Cobb, who had walked and moved to second on a groundout. Evans lined an 0-1 pitch off left-hander Josh Mancuso, who had just been brought in to face the left-handed hitting Evans.

“After [Mancuso] threw a first-pitch fastball, I expected him to come back with a breaking ball, and I just tried my best to keep my hands back and drive it up the middle to score that run,” said Evans, who had struck out twice and walked in three at-bats against right-handers before facing Mancuso.

Evans hit ticked the glove of Nicholls State junior Mancuso, but the 6-foot-6 former All-Brazos Valley performer at Anderson-Shiro had no chance to flag down the well-hit single.

Bombers pitcher Mason Bryant made the lead stand up, working around a two-out single in the ninth. That was the only hit allowed by a trio of Bombers’ relievers in five innings of work — a performance in sharp contrast to Monday night’s when the Cane Cutters rallied for a 9-5 victory, scoring six runs in the last four innings against a Bombers’ bullpen that couldn’t hold a 5-3 lead.

“It was a completely different story with pitching from yesterday to today,” Bombers head coach Brock Moss said. “I mean, we weren’t good all the way around yesterday. It was bad from the get-go. We knew we needed a big start [Tuesday].”

It didn’t appear the Bombers would enjoy a fast start as starting pitcher Henry Cone got touched for two runs in the first inning, but he survived.

“Henry Cone found a way to throw up three zeroes there,” Moss said. “Then we went to three guys who have been pretty nails for us.”

Bombers relievers Trent Thompkins, Patrick Hall and Bryant combined for seven strikeouts and two walks. Lamar Thompkins, who played at Rudder, pitched two hitless innings.

“Those guys were able to pound the zone and make good pitches,” Moss said.

All of the game’s runs were scored with two outs with clutch-hitting at a premium.

The Cane Cutters scored two runs in the first inning as they cashed in back-to-back walks with three straight singles, the last two by Jacob Laprarie and Ryan Sosa.

The Bombers answered with a run in the bottom of the first on Cobb’s two-out triple that scored Davis Powell, who had walked.

The Bombers tied the game at 2 in the sixth on Shelby Becker’s two-out triple and a wild pitch as the Cane Cutters couldn’t follow up four solid innings of one-hit pitching by starter John Gray.

Cone, who is from Brenham, flirted with disaster from the start. He managed only one strike in his first 11 pitches, but it at least accounted for an out. Walks continued to plague the Baylor freshman right-hander who walked seven and struck out five. But the Cane Cutters, after getting a pair of clutch hits in the first inning, ended 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 on base.

Wharton College’s Evans was hitting only .217 when he faced Mancuso, but he had driven in 13 runs with 15 hits.

“The way I look at it, I don’t look at average. I look at hard-hit baseballs,” Evans said. “So just because the average doesn’t reflect the hard-hit [balls] ... there’s nothing I can do when the ball comes off the bat, so I just try to hit the ball hard and see where it falls.”

Evans and Moss didn’t think the game had added meaning because it was for first place.

“You take it day by day,” Moss said. “You obviously want to win every single game you play, but we’ve secured a playoff spot with our first-half standing, so we’re just going to try to keep playing good baseball and keep getting better, so at the end of the season we roll into the playoffs with a complete [team].”

The Bombers, who have 15 games left in the regular season, will play the Seguin River Monsters in Seguin at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.