Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Odds are good that the Texas A&M baseball team could be headed to Oklahoma State for the start of the NCAA tournament.

The Big 12 Conference's Cowboys were selected as one of the 16 hosts for the NCAA tournament on Sunday night by the Division I Baseball Committee, which will announce the 64-team field Monday.

The Southeastern Conference earned half of the host spots: Alabama (40-19), Arkansas (41-16), Auburn (34-21-1), Florida (44-14), Kentucky (36-18), LSU (43-15), South Carolina (39-19) and Vanderbilt (41-18).

Top-ranked Wake Forest (47-10) was among four Atlantic Coast Conference teams to be named hosts and is expected to be the No. 1 overall seed after winning the league's regular-season championship and leading the nation in victories. Joining Wake Forest as ACC hosts are Clemson (43-17), Miami (40-19) and Virginia (45-12).

Oklahoma State (41-18) is the only Big 12 host and Stanford (38-16) is the only one from the Pac-12. Coastal Carolina (39-19) of the Sun Belt Conference and Indiana State of the Missouri Valley (42-15) are the other hosts. Indiana State is hosting for the first time.

A&M, which is projected to be a No. 2 seed, can’t be sent to a host site by a fellow SEC school, increasing its odd of going to Stillwater, which is 433.8 miles from College Station.

A year ago, A&M was a No. 5 seed for the tournament, opening at home. The Aggies went 3-0 at the College Station Regional, beating Oral Roberts, Louisiana-Lafayette and TCU. It then swept 12th-seeded Louisville in super regionals and advanced to the College World Series, winning two games in the best showing in school history.

Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-3 super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 16.

This year marks the first time since 2013 — and second time since the tournament went to its current format in 1999 — that no team from the state of Texas will host. Dallas Baptist and Texas had been projected as potential hosts in recent weeks, but Texas went bang-bang at the Big 12 tournament after tying West Virginia and Oklahoma State for the regular-season crown and

Dallas Baptist lost to Charlotte in the Conference-USA tournament championship game.

Miami (29), LSU (27) and Stanford (21) have each hosted regionals at least 20 times.

Auburn, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma St. and Stanford hosted in 2022.