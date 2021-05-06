Control issues costing Texas A&M baseball team in SEC play

“We have to be better at just going right at them, no matter if it’s Ole Miss, Kentucky or any team,” Jozwiak said. “You have to go right at them and force them to beat you with getting hits and with a big hit, not as many walks. We’re walking way too many people, and that’s why we aren’t where we’re supposed to be.”

NOTES — A&M will shuffle its starting rotation with senior left-hander Dustin Saenz (5-5, 4.04 ERA) starting in Friday’s opener followed by Weber (1-2, 3.92), a left-handed junior, on Saturday. Miller will be available to pitch out of the bullpen in the first two games. If A&M doesn’t need him Friday or Saturday, he will pitch Sunday, Childress said. ... Childress said he also will make changes to the lineup and batting order. “We can’t keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results,” he said. ... A&M is fighting for a spot in the SEC tournament, which includes only 12 of the league’s 14 teams. Auburn is last at 5-17 with A&M and Missouri at 5-16 and LSU not far ahead at 7-14. ... A&M’s Austin Bost enters the series on an eight-game hitting streak followed by Ray Alejo at seven games. Alejo is batting .482, while Bost is hitting .394 over their current streaks.