College World Series trip lays foundation for Texas A&M program building to come

OMAHA, Neb. — It’s one thing to experience the College World Series between the chalk lines of Charles Schwab Field.

But the real perspective came to Texas A&M sophomore third baseman Trevor Werner as he walked the ballpark concourses during the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game Saturday, taking in the sights and sounds as a fan.

“You notice how many people, how many eyes are on you when you’re on the field, which is pretty cool,” Werner said. “All those little kids think you are their superhero, and you’re playing for something bigger.”

Perspective like that seems low on the list of priorities for the Aggies (43-19) as they prepare for their second College World Series elimination game at 1 p.m. Tuesday against Notre Dame (41-16). But as first-year Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle looks at the big picture, it is the most solid foundation on which his program can be built.

In his words, the mantra is “Coach fed but player led.”

“It’s easier for young players and players in the program to learn from their teammates and believe in what their teammates say, right?” Schlossnagle said. “So you come to the College World Series. You win a game. You hang around awhile — we’ll see how long this lasts. Next year I don’t have to talk about what Omaha is like. The players can talk about it amongst themselves.”

A&M’s young pitching staff can pick up the most important experience, Schlossnagle said.

As the Aggies’ starting pitchers have struggled with their consistency, pitching depth is a top priority when it comes to Schlossnagle’s talk of program building. Some programs have enough depth to use their No. 3 starter to open the CWS and save their best pitchers for later, but A&M has not had that luxury this time around.

“Our M.O. has really been we’re going to use the pitchers we need to win the Friday night game of a three-game series,” Schlossnagle said. “If you are a team with four legit starters, I’ve seen a lot of teams bring the No. 3 guy in the first game or try and close it with the second guy. Hopefully, we get our program to that point.”

Before the Aggies can focus on the future, A&M’s pitching depth will be put to the test Tuesday in their first chance to play a third game at the CWS since 1993. Schlossnagle said Monday that he was still unsure who A&M will start on the mound against Notre Dame, but it would be “an all hands on deck type of thing.”

“I think we have to balance what’ going to give us the best chance to win the game and stay in the tournament with what’s going to give us the best chance to play deeper into the tournament,” Schlossnagle said.

Freshman left-hander Ryan Prager and sophomore right-hander Wyatt Tucker are both options who have started in weekend series this season. The Irish have had almost identical results against both right- and left-handers this season, batting .295 against lefties and .292 against righties.

If A&M continues to advance, it will need pitchers who have seen little action during the last few weeks to produce on short notice.

“Those are the kinds of things that, a lot of times players don’t believe from a coach,” Schlossnagle said. “They have to experience it themselves.”

Cleaner fielding is another category in which Schlossnagle hopes to bolster the program after believing A&M would have one of the best defensive infields he’s ever coached. Instead, the Aggies hold the lowest fielding percentage in the CWS field at .967.

Schlossnagle said he doesn’t believe his program is close to playing its best baseball, though the Aggies are a win away from reaching the national semifinals.

“Hopefully, we’ll make the plays when we have to make them, but we’re playing the most competitive baseball,” he said. “We’re here. We’re in the College World Series. After today, there’s going to be six teams left, so I think that’s pretty good.”

All inadequacies aside, A&M is building the standard it wants to be held to as early as possible in the Schlossnagle era.

“This is what you want,” Werner said. “The goal is to win a national title every year, and that just speaks volumes to the guys on our team with the transfer portal that came in and even the freshmen that are playing a big role.”

